TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Center for Peace & Justice, 2914 S.W. MacVicar Ave., held a ribbon cutting and open house Thursday afternoon. The noon event was held to celebrate the new renovations of their facility and celebrate their new mediation programs in the schools.

“We have completely remodeled our offices. The carpet throughout is all the same color, the paint is all the same color. We have been blessed to get some dollars to renovate our building.” Carl Frazier, Executive Director for Center For Peace & Justice said.

The Center for Peace & Justice began in December of 1985, with a mission to promote and educate the community on peace and justice issues and establish the Peace and Justice Library. The center was designed to be a clearing house for peace-related activities, including speakers and events in support of active non-violent witnesses. The center has been connected to organizations such as Amnesty International, Citizens for a Nuclear-Free Topeka, Kansas Coalition Against the Death Penalty and many more.

The Center for Peace & Justice is a small organization that started with only volunteers and graduated to having one employee for several years. They have always relied on community volunteers to promote solutions for peace and justice issues. Collaboration has always been a critical strategy to respond to problems.