The Giving Tree gives back to the community through donations, sales

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A local thrift store is helping the community by giving back to other nonprofits.

The Giving Tree just opened last month in south Topeka.

The store donates clothes, toys and furniture to families who’ve experience tragedy or homelessness.

When you walk into the store, you’ll see an 8-foot tall money board that explains where your money is going when you donate or buy things in the store.

“We focus on giving back to the community in its truest form, so we take donations and we do sell the items in our thrift store. And every quarter those net profits go to a different local nonprofit here in Topeka,” executive director Lyndsey Adams said. “Local nonprofits can apply at anytime on our website to receive those net profits. Every quarter the board gets together and votes on who’s going to receive those profits.”

The store accepts donations Tuesday-Saturday and can even pick up large items from your home if you don’t deliver them.

You can find a list of what The Giving Tree does and does not take here.

The store will sometimes even have a friendly dog, Buttermilk, greet you as you walk in.