The Ladies Foursome adds comedy to the Golf Game

The Ladies Foursome is playing at the Topeka Civic Theatre on weekends through September 28th. The play is about a story about four friends that get caught up with the death of a close friend. The day after their friends funeral the four gather for a round of golf in honor of their recently departed. Over the course of eighteen holes, secrets and confessions are revealed as the women discuss love, sex, children and everything in between. For more information and schedule go to https://topekacivictheatre.com/the-ladies-foursome/

