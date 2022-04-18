TOPEKA (KSNT)- It’s Downtown Topeka Restaurant Week in Topeka, and The Pennant joined KSNT 27 News to show off some of the unique flavors they have prepared for the occasion.

Participating businesses are offering special menu items, drink discounts and more. There are more than a dozen downtown eateries and shops.

“We’re proud to be part of Downtown Topeka Restaurant Week because it’s a great way to support local businesses and spur enthusiasm for our capital city’s downtown corridor,” said Seth Wagoner, CEO of AIM Strategies, and the event’s presenting sponsor.