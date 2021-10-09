The Vinewood holds first inaugural Fall Festival on Saturday

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Vinewood Events Eenter, 2848 SE 29th St., held their first annual fall festival on Saturday from 10:00 a.m.to 3:00 p.m.

The festival included live music, craft & vendor booths, Health & Wellness booths, food trucks and kids games and activities. There was also face painting, craft stations, baked goods, a photo booth, health screenings and demonstrations, inflatables, a petting zoo, pumpkin decorating, a ball toss, a cake walk, trunk or treat and a performance of the Shawnee Heights Drumline.

Admission was free and several local businesses, non-profits & churches volunteered to operate games & activities.

The Fall Festival was sponsored by, C5Alive and Topeka Health & Wellness Magazine.