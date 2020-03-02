Things to do in northeast Kansas the first week of March

MONDAY, March 2
- Shawnee County Spotter Talk
- Shawnee County Emergency Management is presenting severe weather safety and information talks.
- There will be two sessions on Monday at the Bradbury Thompson Center on Washburn’s campus.
- The first presentation is from 3-5 p.m. and the second presentation is from 7-9 p.m.
- Read Across America Day
- Celebrate Dr. Seuss’s birthday with stories, games, crafts and more.
- This is from 6:30-7:30 p.m. in Marvin Auditorium at the Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library.
TUESDAY, March 3
- Bob Beatty Discussion
- KSNT News Political Analyst Dr. Bob Beatty will discuss the Iowa Caucus at noon in Marvin Auditorium at the Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library.
- This is a free event, but lunch is available for $10 at 11:30 a.m.
- KU Women’s Basketball
- The KU women’s basketball team will host Iowa State at 7 p.m. in Allen Fieldhouse.
WEDNESDAY, March 4
- Mental Health Screening
- Washburn University is hosting a free and confidential mental health screening for kids that may be distressed or having behavior problems.
- This is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Washburn’s Psychological Services Clinic.
- More information is available outside of the clinic in Henderson Hall, Room 111 or you can call the clinic at (785) 670-1750.
- Washburn Women’s Basketball
- The Washburn women’s basketball team will play Missouri Southern in the First Round of the MIAA Women’s Basketball Championship.
- Tipoff is at noon at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City.
- K-State Women’s Tennis
- The K-State women’s tennis team will host Nebraska at 12:30 p.m. at Mike Goss Tennis Stadium.
- KU Baseball
- The KU baseball team will host Creighton at 2 p.m. at Hoglund Ballpark in Lawrence.
- Groundbreaking Ceremony
- Construction is scheduled to begin on three new community recreation centers this spring in Manhattan.
- The public is invited to attend the groundbreaking ceremony of the Douglass Recreation Center on Wednesday.
- This will be at 4 p.m. at 10th Street & Ft. Riley Boulevard.
- Discovery Center at the Library
- Play with the Kansas Children’s Discovery Center with STEAM-based experiences at the Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library.
- This will be from 4:30-5:30 p.m in the Learning Center.
- KU Men’s Basketball
- The KU men’s basketball team will host TCU at 7 p.m. in Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence.
THURSDAY, March 5
- Computer Genealogy
- Get started in genealogy and learn how to use the online resources to build your family tree.
- This is from 10-11:30 a.m. at the Shawnee North Community Center at 300 NE 43rd St.
- You can register HERE.
- Emporia State Women’s Basketball
- The Emporia State women’s basketball team will play the winner of Central Oklahoma/Northwest Missouri in the Quarterfinals of the MIAA Women’s Basketball Championship.
- Tipoff is at 2:15 p.m. at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City.
- Zoo Animals Live
- Meet some of Topeka Zoo’s animals up close and learn more about them at the Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library.
- This is for kids in Kindergarten-5th grade.
- The event is from 4-4:45 p.m. in Marvin Auditorium 101B.
FRIDAY, March 6
- Emporia State Softball
- The Emporia State softball team will host a doubleheader Friday against Pittsburg State University at Trusler Sports Complex.
- The first game will start at 2 p.m., with the second game starting at approximately 4 p.m.
- KU Baseball
- The KU baseball team will host Indiana State at 3 p.m. at Hoglund Ballpark in Lawrence.
- Emporia State Baseball
- The Emporia State baseball team will host Northwest Missouri State University at 4 p.m. at Trusler Sports Complex.
- KU Softball
- The KU softball team will host a doubleheader on Friday at Arrocha Ballpark in Lawrence.
- The first game will start at 4 p.m. against Wichita State. The second game will immediately follow at approximately 6:30 p.m. against Drake.
- Friday Night Gaming
- Get your game on at the Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library.
- The library will provide the consoles, controllers and games starting at 4:30 p.m.
- Capital City Carnage
- Drivers from all across North America will be back in the Topeka for the 5th annual Capital City Carnage Demolition Derby.
- The two-day event starts at 7 p.m. Friday at the Stormont Vail Events Center.
- Adult general admission tickets start at $23.
