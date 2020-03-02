Things to do in northeast Kansas the first week of March

MONDAY, March 2

  • Shawnee County Spotter Talk
    • Shawnee County Emergency Management is presenting severe weather safety and information talks.
    • There will be two sessions on Monday at the Bradbury Thompson Center on Washburn’s campus.
    • The first presentation is from 3-5 p.m. and the second presentation is from 7-9 p.m.
  • Read Across America Day
    • Celebrate Dr. Seuss’s birthday with stories, games, crafts and more.
    • This is from 6:30-7:30 p.m. in Marvin Auditorium at the Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library.
library books_1547678281407.png.jpg
Celebrate Dr. Seuss’s birthday with stories, games, crafts and more at the Topeka & Shawnee County Library.

TUESDAY, March 3

  • Bob Beatty Discussion
    • KSNT News Political Analyst Dr. Bob Beatty will discuss the Iowa Caucus at noon in Marvin Auditorium at the Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library.
    • This is a free event, but lunch is available for $10 at 11:30 a.m.
Bob Beatty_173757
KSNT News Political Analyst Dr. Bob Beatty will discuss the Iowa Caucus at noon in Marvin Auditorium at the Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library.
  • KU Women’s Basketball
    • The KU women’s basketball team will host Iowa State at 7 p.m. in Allen Fieldhouse.

WEDNESDAY, March 4

  • Mental Health Screening
    • Washburn University is hosting a free and confidential mental health screening for kids that may be distressed or having behavior problems.
    • This is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Washburn’s Psychological Services Clinic.
    • More information is available outside of the clinic in Henderson Hall, Room 111 or you can call the clinic at (785) 670-1750.
  • Washburn Women’s Basketball
    • The Washburn women’s basketball team will play Missouri Southern in the First Round of the MIAA Women’s Basketball Championship.
    • Tipoff is at noon at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City.
  • K-State Women’s Tennis
    • The K-State women’s tennis team will host Nebraska at 12:30 p.m. at Mike Goss Tennis Stadium.
  • KU Baseball
    • The KU baseball team will host Creighton at 2 p.m. at Hoglund Ballpark in Lawrence.
  • Groundbreaking Ceremony
    • Construction is scheduled to begin on three new community recreation centers this spring in Manhattan.
    • The public is invited to attend the groundbreaking ceremony of the Douglass Recreation Center on Wednesday.
    • This will be at 4 p.m. at 10th Street & Ft. Riley Boulevard.
  • Discovery Center at the Library
    • Play with the Kansas Children’s Discovery Center with STEAM-based experiences at the Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library.
    • This will be from 4:30-5:30 p.m in the Learning Center.
  • KU Men’s Basketball
    • The KU men’s basketball team will host TCU at 7 p.m. in Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence.

THURSDAY, March 5

  • Computer Genealogy
    • Get started in genealogy and learn how to use the online resources to build your family tree.
    • This is from 10-11:30 a.m. at the Shawnee North Community Center at 300 NE 43rd St.
    • You can register HERE.
  • Emporia State Women’s Basketball
    • The Emporia State women’s basketball team will play the winner of Central Oklahoma/Northwest Missouri in the Quarterfinals of the MIAA Women’s Basketball Championship.
    • Tipoff is at 2:15 p.m. at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City.
  • Zoo Animals Live
    • Meet some of Topeka Zoo’s animals up close and learn more about them at the Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library.
    • This is for kids in Kindergarten-5th grade.
    • The event is from 4-4:45 p.m. in Marvin Auditorium 101B.

FRIDAY, March 6

  • Emporia State Softball
    • The Emporia State softball team will host a doubleheader Friday against Pittsburg State University at Trusler Sports Complex.
    • The first game will start at 2 p.m., with the second game starting at approximately 4 p.m.
  • KU Baseball
    • The KU baseball team will host Indiana State at 3 p.m. at Hoglund Ballpark in Lawrence.
  • Emporia State Baseball
    • The Emporia State baseball team will host Northwest Missouri State University at 4 p.m. at Trusler Sports Complex.
  • KU Softball
    • The KU softball team will host a doubleheader on Friday at Arrocha Ballpark in Lawrence.
    • The first game will start at 4 p.m. against Wichita State. The second game will immediately follow at approximately 6:30 p.m. against Drake.
  • Friday Night Gaming
    • Get your game on at the Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library.
    • The library will provide the consoles, controllers and games starting at 4:30 p.m.
  • Capital City Carnage
    • Drivers from all across North America will be back in the Topeka for the 5th annual Capital City Carnage Demolition Derby.
    • The two-day event starts at 7 p.m. Friday at the Stormont Vail Events Center.
    • Adult general admission tickets start at $23.
Photo by Keith Horinek

To see a full calendar of events, check out our KSNT Local Calendar.

