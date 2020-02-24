Things to do in northeast Kansas the last week of February

Community

MONDAY, Feb. 24

  • RENT
    • The 20th Anniversary Tour of RENT is coming to Manhattan.
    • The show starts at 7:30 p.m. in McCain Auditorium.
    • Tickets can be bought HERE.
  • KU Men’s Basketball
    • The KU men’s basketball team hosts Oklahoma State at 8 p.m. in Allen Fieldhouse.
WACO, TEXAS – FEBRUARY 22: Udoka Azubuike, #35 of the Kansas Jayhawks, celebrates a slam dunk against the Baylor Bears in the first half at Ferrell Center on February 22, 2020 in Waco, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

TUESDAY, Feb. 25

Fat Tuesday

  • National Pancake Day at IHOP
    • IHOP is hosting its Free Pancake event from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
    • The restaurants will serve guests a free short stack of buttermilk pancakes while collecting donations for Children’s Miracle Network Hospital.
  • Operation Soup Line
    • Doorstep’s 17th Annual Operation Soup Line fundraiser will be from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Tuesday, February 25th at the Stormont Vail Event Center Ag Hall.
    • Tickets for adults are $10 and you get your choice of chili, chicken tortilla or Portuguese green soup, dessert and a drink.
    • KSNT Evening Anchors Jace Mills and Brooke Lennington, and Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller will be some of the local celebrity servers.
  • Mardi Gras Noodle Luncheon
    • Celebrate Mardi Gras with the Leavenworth First United Methodist Church’s Noodle Luncheon.
    • This will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 422 Chestnut St. in Leavenworth.
  • KU Tennis
    • The Kansas Tennis team hosts Tulsa at 3 p.m. at the Jayhawk Tennis Center in Lawrence.
  • FoMAM Fat Tuesday Celebration
    • The Mulvane Art Museum invites you to become a member of the Friends of the Mulvane Art Museum and celebrate Fat Tuesday.
    • This runs from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at 1700 SW College Ave in Topeka.

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 26

  • Discovery Center at Topeka Shawnee County Public Library
    • Play with the Kansas Children’s Discovery Center with STEAM-based experiences at the Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library.
    • This will be from 4:30-5:30 p.m in the Learning Center.
  • K-State Women’s Basketball
    • The K-State Women’s Basketball team hosts Iowa State at 6:30 p.m. in Bramlage Coliseum.
  • Dinosaur World Live!
    • This interactive show allows you to experience Dinosaur World up close and personal.
    • The show starts at 6:30 p.m. in McCain Auditorium.
    • Tickets can be bought HERE.
  • Washburn Faculty Recital
    • Von Hansen will perform his first faculty recital at Washburn University since returning to Topeka.
    • “There is No Place Like Home” will start at 7:30 p.m. at White Concert Hall. This is free to the public.

THURSDAY, Feb. 27

  • Emporia State Basketball
    • The Emporia State Women’s Basketball team will host Northeastern State University at 5:30 p.m. in White Auditorium.
    • The men’s game will immediately follow at approximately 7:30 p.m.
  • Washburn Lincoln Harman Lecture
    • Dr. Koritha Mitchell will deliver Washburn University’s annual Lincoln Harman Lecture.
    • The lecture will be from 7-8 p.m. in the Washburn Theater of the Garvey Fine Arts building.
  • Starship feat. Mickey Thomas
    • Starship featuring Mickey Thomas will perform live at 7 p.m. at Prairie Band Casino & Resort.
    • Ticket information can be found HERE.

FRIDAY, Feb. 28

  • Washburn Softball
    • The Washburn softball team will host Rockhurst University at 10:30 a.m. at the Washburn Softball Complex.
  • K-State Women’s Tennis
    • The K-State Women’s Tennis team hosts Southern Methodist University at 11 a.m. at the Mike Goss Tennis Stadium.
  • Emporia State Softball
    • The Emporia State softball team will have a doubleheader Friday.
    • The first game will be against the University of Sioux Falls at 12:30 at Washburn University in Topeka.
    • The second game will be against the University of Missouri-St. Louis at 3 p.m. at the Hummer Sports Park in Topeka.
  • K-State Baseball
    • The K-State baseball team will have a double-header featuring Fairleigh Dickinson.
    • The first game starts at 2 p.m. at Tointon Family Stadium. The second game will start 30 minutes after the first game ends.
  • Emporia State Baseball
    • The Emporia State Baseball team will host Missouri Southern State University at 2 p.m. at Trusler Sports Complex.
  • Washburn Baseball
    • The Washburn Baseball team hosts Missouri Western State University at 3 p.m. at Falley Field in Topeka.
  • Arab Shrine Circus
    • One of the longest-running circuses in the United States is back in Topeka for the 81st year.
    • The first show will be at 7 p.m. at the Stormont Vail Events Center.
    • If you stop by, you’ll see some familiar faces from KSNT News as the Ring Master.
  • Washburn Wind Ensemble
    • Enjoy an evening of music from the Washburn University Wind Ensemble.
    • This will be from 7:30-8:30 p.m. at White Concert Hall.

To see a full calendar of events, check out our KSNT Local Calendar.

