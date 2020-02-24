Things to do in northeast Kansas the last week of February

MONDAY, Feb. 24
- RENT
- The 20th Anniversary Tour of RENT is coming to Manhattan.
- The show starts at 7:30 p.m. in McCain Auditorium.
- Tickets can be bought HERE.
- KU Men’s Basketball
- The KU men’s basketball team hosts Oklahoma State at 8 p.m. in Allen Fieldhouse.
TUESDAY, Feb. 25
Fat Tuesday
- National Pancake Day at IHOP
- IHOP is hosting its Free Pancake event from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- The restaurants will serve guests a free short stack of buttermilk pancakes while collecting donations for Children’s Miracle Network Hospital.
- Operation Soup Line
- Doorstep’s 17th Annual Operation Soup Line fundraiser will be from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Tuesday, February 25th at the Stormont Vail Event Center Ag Hall.
- Tickets for adults are $10 and you get your choice of chili, chicken tortilla or Portuguese green soup, dessert and a drink.
- KSNT Evening Anchors Jace Mills and Brooke Lennington, and Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller will be some of the local celebrity servers.
- Mardi Gras Noodle Luncheon
- Celebrate Mardi Gras with the Leavenworth First United Methodist Church’s Noodle Luncheon.
- This will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 422 Chestnut St. in Leavenworth.
- KU Tennis
- The Kansas Tennis team hosts Tulsa at 3 p.m. at the Jayhawk Tennis Center in Lawrence.
- FoMAM Fat Tuesday Celebration
- The Mulvane Art Museum invites you to become a member of the Friends of the Mulvane Art Museum and celebrate Fat Tuesday.
- This runs from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at 1700 SW College Ave in Topeka.
WEDNESDAY, Feb. 26
- Discovery Center at Topeka Shawnee County Public Library
- Play with the Kansas Children’s Discovery Center with STEAM-based experiences at the Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library.
- This will be from 4:30-5:30 p.m in the Learning Center.
- K-State Women’s Basketball
- The K-State Women’s Basketball team hosts Iowa State at 6:30 p.m. in Bramlage Coliseum.
- Dinosaur World Live!
- This interactive show allows you to experience Dinosaur World up close and personal.
- The show starts at 6:30 p.m. in McCain Auditorium.
- Tickets can be bought HERE.
- Washburn Faculty Recital
- Von Hansen will perform his first faculty recital at Washburn University since returning to Topeka.
- “There is No Place Like Home” will start at 7:30 p.m. at White Concert Hall. This is free to the public.
THURSDAY, Feb. 27
- Emporia State Basketball
- The Emporia State Women’s Basketball team will host Northeastern State University at 5:30 p.m. in White Auditorium.
- The men’s game will immediately follow at approximately 7:30 p.m.
- Washburn Lincoln Harman Lecture
- Dr. Koritha Mitchell will deliver Washburn University’s annual Lincoln Harman Lecture.
- The lecture will be from 7-8 p.m. in the Washburn Theater of the Garvey Fine Arts building.
- Starship feat. Mickey Thomas
- Starship featuring Mickey Thomas will perform live at 7 p.m. at Prairie Band Casino & Resort.
- Ticket information can be found HERE.
FRIDAY, Feb. 28
- Washburn Softball
- The Washburn softball team will host Rockhurst University at 10:30 a.m. at the Washburn Softball Complex.
- K-State Women’s Tennis
- The K-State Women’s Tennis team hosts Southern Methodist University at 11 a.m. at the Mike Goss Tennis Stadium.
- Emporia State Softball
- The Emporia State softball team will have a doubleheader Friday.
- The first game will be against the University of Sioux Falls at 12:30 at Washburn University in Topeka.
- The second game will be against the University of Missouri-St. Louis at 3 p.m. at the Hummer Sports Park in Topeka.
- K-State Baseball
- The K-State baseball team will have a double-header featuring Fairleigh Dickinson.
- The first game starts at 2 p.m. at Tointon Family Stadium. The second game will start 30 minutes after the first game ends.
- Emporia State Baseball
- The Emporia State Baseball team will host Missouri Southern State University at 2 p.m. at Trusler Sports Complex.
- Washburn Baseball
- The Washburn Baseball team hosts Missouri Western State University at 3 p.m. at Falley Field in Topeka.
- Arab Shrine Circus
- One of the longest-running circuses in the United States is back in Topeka for the 81st year.
- The first show will be at 7 p.m. at the Stormont Vail Events Center.
- If you stop by, you’ll see some familiar faces from KSNT News as the Ring Master.
- Washburn Wind Ensemble
- Enjoy an evening of music from the Washburn University Wind Ensemble.
- This will be from 7:30-8:30 p.m. at White Concert Hall.
To see a full calendar of events, check out our KSNT Local Calendar.