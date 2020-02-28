Things to do in northeast Kansas the last weekend of February

The cast of TCT's latest play, We Will Rock You, have literally outdone themselves with heart stomping music, exceptional dramatics, and phenomenal singing. This is one of the best performances from TCT. We Will Rock You features more than 20 hit songs from the rock band Queen. The play follows two revolutionaries as they try to save Rock in a post-apocalyptic world. Featuring the songs “Another One Bites the Dust,” “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “Killer Queen,” “We Will Rock You,” “Somebody To Love,” “We Are the Champions,” “Don’t Stop Me Now,” and many more. Definitely A must see. For show times go to, https://topekacivictheatre.com/we-will-rock-you/