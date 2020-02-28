Things to do in northeast Kansas the last weekend of February

FRIDAY, Feb. 28
- Washburn Softball
- The Washburn softball team will host Rockhurst University at 10:30 a.m. at the Washburn Softball Complex.
- K-State Women’s Tennis
- The K-State Women’s Tennis team hosts Southern Methodist University at 11 a.m. at the Mike Goss Tennis Stadium.
- Emporia State Softball
- The Emporia State softball team will have a doubleheader Friday.
- The first game will be against the University of Sioux Falls at 12:30 at Washburn University in Topeka.
- The second game will be against the University of Missouri-St. Louis at 3 p.m. at the Hummer Sports Park in Topeka.
- K-State Baseball
- The K-State baseball team will have a double-header featuring Fairleigh Dickinson.
- The first game starts at 2 p.m. at Tointon Family Stadium. The second game will start 30 minutes after the first game ends.
- Emporia State Baseball
- The Emporia State Baseball team will host Missouri Southern State University at 2 p.m. at Trusler Sports Complex.
- Washburn Baseball
- The Washburn Baseball team hosts Missouri Western State University at 3 p.m. at Falley Field in Topeka.
- Manhattan Public Library Annual Book Sale
- The Manhattan Public Library is hosting its annual book sale this weekend.
- Manhattan Library Association members will get a special preview night from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
- New memberships will be sold at the door, starting at $10 per person, $15 for families and $25 for organizations.
- Arab Shrine Circus
- One of the longest-running circuses in the United States is back in Topeka for the 81st year.
- The first show will be at 7 p.m. at the Stormont Vail Events Center.
- If you stop by, you’ll see some familiar faces from KSNT News as the Ring Master.
- Kansas Silent Film Festival
- Washburn University and the Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library are hosting the Kansas Silent Film Festival.
- This will be from 7-10 p.m. Friday, and all day Saturday at White Concert Halla at Southwest 17th & Jewell.
- Admission is free. You can find more information about the festival HERE.
- Washburn Wind Ensemble
- Enjoy an evening of music from the Washburn University Wind Ensemble.
- This will be from 7:30-8:30 p.m. at White Concert Hall.
SATURDAY, Feb. 29 – Leap Day
- Kansas Silent Film Festival
- Washburn University and the Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library are hosting the Kansas Silent Film Festival.
- This will be from 7-10 p.m. Friday, and all day Saturday at White Concert Hall at Southwest 17th & Jewell.
- Admission is free. You can find more information about the festival HERE.
- Clothing Closet
- The Topeka Free Methodist Church is holding its Clothing Closet from 9 a.m. to noon at 3450 SE Indiana Ave.
- The Clothing Closet offers free clothing and small household items.
- Manhattan Public Library Annual Book Sale
- The Manhattan Public Library is hosting its annual book sale this weekend.
- It’s open to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and from 1-3:30 p.m. Sunday.
- All of the money raised will go to help fund library programs.
- Leap, Launch, Learn
- The Kansas Children’s Discovery Center invites you to celebrate Leap Day with “leap” and “launch” themed activities.
- This will be from 10:30-11 a.m., 1:30-2 p.m. and 3:30-4 p.m. at 4400 SW 10th Ave. in Topeka.
- Washburn Softball
- The Washburn softball team will host a doubleheader Saturday, starting with the University of Minnesota Crookston at 10:30 a.m. at Washburn Softball Complex.
- The Ichabods will then go on to play the University of Missouri-St. Louis at approximately 12:30 p.m.
- Emporia State Tennis
- Both the Emporia State men’s and women’s tennis teams will host William Jewell College at noon at EHS Courts.
- Men’s Basketball Sunflower Showdown
- KU and K-State will face each other in the second round of the Sunflower Showdown.
- Tipoff starts at 12:30 p.m. in Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan.
- The last time these two teams faced each other, the game ended in a brawl.
- Emporia State Softball
- The Emporia State softball team will have a doubleheader Saturday in Topeka.
- The first game will be at 12:30 p.m. against St. Cloud State University at Hummer Sports Park.
- The second game will start at 2:30 p.m. against Rockhurst University.
- Washburn Baseball
- The Washburn baseball team will host Missouri Western State University at 1 p.m. at Falley Field.
- Emporia State Basketball
- The Emporia State women’s basketball team will host Rogers State University at 1:30 p.m. in White Auditorium.
- The men’s game will start at approximately 3:30 p.m.
- Emporia State Baseball
- The Emporia State baseball team will host Missouri Southern State University at 2 p.m. at Trusler Sports Complex.
- Arab Shrine Circus
- One of the longest-running circuses in the United States is back in Topeka for the 81st year.
- The two Saturday shows are at 2:30 and 7:30 p.m.
- If you stop by, you’ll see some familiar faces from KSNT News as the Ring Master.
- K-State Baseball
- The K-State baseball team will host Fairleigh Dickinson at 4 p.m. at Tointon Family Stadium.
- KU Women’s Basketball
- The KU women’s basketball team will host Oklahoma State at 5 p.m. in Allen Fieldhouse.
- KU Women’s Soccer
- The KU women’s soccer team will host Omaha at 6 p.m. at Rock Chalk Park.
- Brownstone Leap Year Party
- The Brownstone is throwing a 90’s themed party to celebrate Leap Year.
- Tickets are $10.
- This will be from 8 p.m. to midnight at 4020 NW 25th St. in Topeka.
SUNDAY, March 1
- Emporia State Softball
- The Emporia State softball team will play a doubleheader in Topeka on Sunday.
- The first game will be against the University of Minnesota Crookston at 9 a.m. at Hummer Sports Park.
- The second game will start at 1 p.m. against Southwest Minnesota State University at Washburn Softball Complex.
- Manhattan Public Library Annual Book Sale
- The Manhattan Public Library is hosting its annual book sale this weekend.
- It’s open to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and from 1-3:30 p.m. Sunday.
- All of the money raised will go to help fund library programs.
- Washburn Softball
- The Washburn Softball team will host Southwest Minnesota State University at 11 a.m. at Washburn Softball Complex.
- Emporia State Baseball
- The Emporia State baseball team will host Missouri Southern State University at noon at Trusler Sports Complex.
- Arab Shrine Circus
- One of the longest-running circuses in the United States is back in Topeka for the 81st year.
- The two Sunday shows are at 12:30 and 5:30 p.m.
- If you stop by, you’ll see some familiar faces from KSNT News as the Ring Master.
- Washburn Baseball
- The Washburn baseball team will host Missouri Western State University at 1 p.m. at Falley Field.
- Bark For Life
- The American Cancer Society’s annual Bark for Life fundraiser will be held from 1-4 p.m. at Camo Cross Dog Training in Topeka.
- The event includes dog demonstrations, pet vendors, a silent auction and other pet-friendly activities.
- You can register HERE or at the event.
- Topeka Symphony Youth Ensemble
- The Topeka Symphony Youth Ensembles will present their spring semester concert at 3 p.m. at Washburn University’s White Concert Hall.
- Tickets are $6 for adults and $3 for students.
