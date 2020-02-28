Things to do in northeast Kansas the last weekend of February

Community

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRIDAY, Feb. 28

  • Washburn Softball
    • The Washburn softball team will host Rockhurst University at 10:30 a.m. at the Washburn Softball Complex.
  • K-State Women’s Tennis
    • The K-State Women’s Tennis team hosts Southern Methodist University at 11 a.m. at the Mike Goss Tennis Stadium.
  • Emporia State Softball
    • The Emporia State softball team will have a doubleheader Friday.
    • The first game will be against the University of Sioux Falls at 12:30 at Washburn University in Topeka.
    • The second game will be against the University of Missouri-St. Louis at 3 p.m. at the Hummer Sports Park in Topeka.
  • K-State Baseball
    • The K-State baseball team will have a double-header featuring Fairleigh Dickinson.
    • The first game starts at 2 p.m. at Tointon Family Stadium. The second game will start 30 minutes after the first game ends.
  • Emporia State Baseball
    • The Emporia State Baseball team will host Missouri Southern State University at 2 p.m. at Trusler Sports Complex.
  • Washburn Baseball
    • The Washburn Baseball team hosts Missouri Western State University at 3 p.m. at Falley Field in Topeka.
  • Manhattan Public Library Annual Book Sale
    • The Manhattan Public Library is hosting its annual book sale this weekend.
    • Manhattan Library Association members will get a special preview night from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
    • New memberships will be sold at the door, starting at $10 per person, $15 for families and $25 for organizations.
  • Arab Shrine Circus
    • One of the longest-running circuses in the United States is back in Topeka for the 81st year.
    • The first show will be at 7 p.m. at the Stormont Vail Events Center.
    • If you stop by, you’ll see some familiar faces from KSNT News as the Ring Master.
  • Kansas Silent Film Festival
    • Washburn University and the Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library are hosting the Kansas Silent Film Festival.
    • This will be from 7-10 p.m. Friday, and all day Saturday at White Concert Halla at Southwest 17th & Jewell.
    • Admission is free. You can find more information about the festival HERE.
  • Washburn Wind Ensemble
    • Enjoy an evening of music from the Washburn University Wind Ensemble.
    • This will be from 7:30-8:30 p.m. at White Concert Hall.

SATURDAY, Feb. 29 – Leap Day

  • Clothing Closet
    • The Topeka Free Methodist Church is holding its Clothing Closet from 9 a.m. to noon at 3450 SE Indiana Ave.
    • The Clothing Closet offers free clothing and small household items.
  • Manhattan Public Library Annual Book Sale
    • The Manhattan Public Library is hosting its annual book sale this weekend.
    • It’s open to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and from 1-3:30 p.m. Sunday.
    • All of the money raised will go to help fund library programs.
  • Leap, Launch, Learn
    • The Kansas Children’s Discovery Center invites you to celebrate Leap Day with “leap” and “launch” themed activities.
    • This will be from 10:30-11 a.m., 1:30-2 p.m. and 3:30-4 p.m. at 4400 SW 10th Ave. in Topeka.
  • Washburn Softball
    • The Washburn softball team will host a doubleheader Saturday, starting with the University of Minnesota Crookston at 10:30 a.m. at Washburn Softball Complex.
    • The Ichabods will then go on to play the University of Missouri-St. Louis at approximately 12:30 p.m.
  • Emporia State Tennis
    • Both the Emporia State men’s and women’s tennis teams will host William Jewell College at noon at EHS Courts.
  • Men’s Basketball Sunflower Showdown
    • KU and K-State will face each other in the second round of the Sunflower Showdown.
    • Tipoff starts at 12:30 p.m. in Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan.
    • The last time these two teams faced each other, the game ended in a brawl.
KU and K-State will face each other Saturday for the first time since the Jan. 21st brawl.
  • Emporia State Softball
    • The Emporia State softball team will have a doubleheader Saturday in Topeka.
    • The first game will be at 12:30 p.m. against St. Cloud State University at Hummer Sports Park.
    • The second game will start at 2:30 p.m. against Rockhurst University.
  • Washburn Baseball
    • The Washburn baseball team will host Missouri Western State University at 1 p.m. at Falley Field.
  • Emporia State Basketball
    • The Emporia State women’s basketball team will host Rogers State University at 1:30 p.m. in White Auditorium.
    • The men’s game will start at approximately 3:30 p.m.
  • Emporia State Baseball
    • The Emporia State baseball team will host Missouri Southern State University at 2 p.m. at Trusler Sports Complex.
  • Arab Shrine Circus
    • One of the longest-running circuses in the United States is back in Topeka for the 81st year.
    • The two Saturday shows are at 2:30 and 7:30 p.m.
    • If you stop by, you’ll see some familiar faces from KSNT News as the Ring Master.
  • K-State Baseball
    • The K-State baseball team will host Fairleigh Dickinson at 4 p.m. at Tointon Family Stadium.
  • KU Women’s Basketball
    • The KU women’s basketball team will host Oklahoma State at 5 p.m. in Allen Fieldhouse.
  • KU Women’s Soccer
    • The KU women’s soccer team will host Omaha at 6 p.m. at Rock Chalk Park.
  • Brownstone Leap Year Party
    • The Brownstone is throwing a 90’s themed party to celebrate Leap Year.
    • Tickets are $10.
    • This will be from 8 p.m. to midnight at 4020 NW 25th St. in Topeka.

SUNDAY, March 1

  • Emporia State Softball
    • The Emporia State softball team will play a doubleheader in Topeka on Sunday.
    • The first game will be against the University of Minnesota Crookston at 9 a.m. at Hummer Sports Park.
    • The second game will start at 1 p.m. against Southwest Minnesota State University at Washburn Softball Complex.
  • Manhattan Public Library Annual Book Sale
    • The Manhattan Public Library is hosting its annual book sale this weekend.
    • It’s open to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and from 1-3:30 p.m. Sunday.
    • All of the money raised will go to help fund library programs.
  • Washburn Softball
    • The Washburn Softball team will host Southwest Minnesota State University at 11 a.m. at Washburn Softball Complex.
  • Emporia State Baseball
    • The Emporia State baseball team will host Missouri Southern State University at noon at Trusler Sports Complex.
  • Arab Shrine Circus
    • One of the longest-running circuses in the United States is back in Topeka for the 81st year.
    • The two Sunday shows are at 12:30 and 5:30 p.m.
    • If you stop by, you’ll see some familiar faces from KSNT News as the Ring Master.
  • Washburn Baseball
    • The Washburn baseball team will host Missouri Western State University at 1 p.m. at Falley Field.
  • Bark For Life
    • The American Cancer Society’s annual Bark for Life fundraiser will be held from 1-4 p.m. at Camo Cross Dog Training in Topeka.
    • The event includes dog demonstrations, pet vendors, a silent auction and other pet-friendly activities.
    • You can register HERE or at the event.
  • Topeka Symphony Youth Ensemble
    • The Topeka Symphony Youth Ensembles will present their spring semester concert at 3 p.m. at Washburn University’s White Concert Hall.
    • Tickets are $6 for adults and $3 for students.

To see a full calendar of events, check out our KSNT Local Calendar.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories