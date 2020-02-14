Things to do in northeast Kansas this Valentine’s weekend

FRIDAY, Feb. 14
Valentine’s Day
- Sweetheart Swim
- The Lawrence Indoor Aquatic Center is offering a 2-for-1 admission special for Valentine’s Day.
- This is available from 5:15 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 4706 Overland Dr. in Lawrence.
- Sweetheart Slime
- Celebrate Valentine’s Day by making sweetheart slime at the Kansas Children’s Discovery Center.
- This will be from 10:30-11 a.m. and 1:30-2 p.m.
- Topeka Home Show
- Over 115 vendors will set up their booths at the Stormont Vail Events Center for the annual Topeka Home Show.
- This runs from noon-6 p.m. Friday.
- K-State Tennis
- The K-State Tennis team hosts Washington at 2 p.m. at Mike Goss Tennis Stadium.
- Topeka Pilots
- The Topeka Pilots host the Springfield Jr. Blues at 7:05 p.m.
- K-State Rodeo
- The weekend-long 64th annual K-State Rodeo will kick off on Friday with the “Tough Enough to Wear Pink” night at 7:30 p.m.
- Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the door for adults; $8 in advance or $10 at the door for kids, K-State students or military; or $30 at the door for a weekend pass. Children 4 and under get in free.
- The rodeo is held in K-State’s Weber Arena.
SATURDAY, Feb. 15
- Kansas Children’s Discovery Center
- Sweetheart Slime
- Celebrate Valentine’s Day by making sweetheart slime at the Kansas Children’s Discovery Center.
- This will be from 10:30-11 a.m. and 1:30-2 p.m.
- Sweetheart Slime
- KU Men’s Basketball
- The No. 3 KU men’s basketball team hosts Oklahoma at 11 a.m. Saturday in Allen Fieldhouse.
- Wine & Chocolate Tasting
- The Crooked Post Vineyard & Winery is hosting a free wine and chocolate tasting this weekend.
- This is from noon-6 p.m. Friday and Saturday at 7397 K-92 Hwy in Ozawkie.
- KU Women’s Basketball
- The KU women’s basketball team hosts Texas at 6 p.m. in Allen Fieldhouse.
- Topeka Pilots
- The Topeka Pilots host the Springfield Jr. Blues at 7:05 p.m.
SUNDAY, Feb. 16
- KU Tennis
- The KU Tennis team hosts Washington at noon at the Jayhawk Tennis Center.
- Wine & Chocolate Tasting
- The Crooked Post Vineyard & Winery is hosting a free wine and chocolate tasting this weekend.
- This is from noon-6 p.m. Friday and Saturday at 7397 K-92 Hwy in Ozawkie.
More local events can be found on our KSNT Local Calendar.