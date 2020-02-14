Things to do in northeast Kansas this Valentine’s weekend

Closings and Delays
FRIDAY, Feb. 14

Valentine’s Day

  • Sweetheart Swim
    • The Lawrence Indoor Aquatic Center is offering a 2-for-1 admission special for Valentine’s Day.
    • This is available from 5:15 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 4706 Overland Dr. in Lawrence.
  • Sweetheart Slime
    • Celebrate Valentine’s Day by making sweetheart slime at the Kansas Children’s Discovery Center.
    • This will be from 10:30-11 a.m. and 1:30-2 p.m.
  • Topeka Home Show
    • Over 115 vendors will set up their booths at the Stormont Vail Events Center for the annual Topeka Home Show.
    • This runs from noon-6 p.m. Friday.
  • K-State Tennis
    • The K-State Tennis team hosts Washington at 2 p.m. at Mike Goss Tennis Stadium.
  • Topeka Pilots
    • The Topeka Pilots host the Springfield Jr. Blues at 7:05 p.m.
  • K-State Rodeo
    • The weekend-long 64th annual K-State Rodeo will kick off on Friday with the “Tough Enough to Wear Pink” night at 7:30 p.m.
    • Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the door for adults; $8 in advance or $10 at the door for kids, K-State students or military; or $30 at the door for a weekend pass. Children 4 and under get in free.
    • The rodeo is held in K-State’s Weber Arena.

SATURDAY, Feb. 15

  • Kansas Children’s Discovery Center
    • Sweetheart Slime
      • Celebrate Valentine’s Day by making sweetheart slime at the Kansas Children’s Discovery Center.
      • This will be from 10:30-11 a.m. and 1:30-2 p.m.
  • KU Men’s Basketball
    • The No. 3 KU men’s basketball team hosts Oklahoma at 11 a.m. Saturday in Allen Fieldhouse.
  • Wine & Chocolate Tasting
    • The Crooked Post Vineyard & Winery is hosting a free wine and chocolate tasting this weekend.
    • This is from noon-6 p.m. Friday and Saturday at 7397 K-92 Hwy in Ozawkie.
  • KU Women’s Basketball
    • The KU women’s basketball team hosts Texas at 6 p.m. in Allen Fieldhouse.
  • Topeka Pilots
    • The Topeka Pilots host the Springfield Jr. Blues at 7:05 p.m.

SUNDAY, Feb. 16

  • KU Tennis
    • The KU Tennis team hosts Washington at noon at the Jayhawk Tennis Center.
  • Wine & Chocolate Tasting
    • The Crooked Post Vineyard & Winery is hosting a free wine and chocolate tasting this weekend.
    • This is from noon-6 p.m. Friday and Saturday at 7397 K-92 Hwy in Ozawkie.

