Things to do the first weekend of March in northeast Kansas

TOPEKA, KAN. (KSNT) - Junior Achievement of Topeka recognized three business leaders from Topeka, Thursday evening at the Downtown Ramada Inn and Convention Center. The three Laureates recognized for 2020 are David Porterfield, Porterfield Flowers & Gifts, Dr. Shekhar Challa, Kansas Medical Clinic and Ken Daniel, Midway Wholesale.

Business Hall of Fame Laureates are honored not only for their success in business but for their dedication and commitment to the local community and the state of Kansas. Junior Achievement of Kansas annually honors businessmen and women to inspire young people to follow in the laureates' footsteps. A committee selected this year's laureates based on criteria including their business excellence, entrepreneurial spirit, community impact, leadership style, local influence, and enduring legacy.