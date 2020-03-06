Things to do the first weekend of March in northeast Kansas

FRIDAY, March 6
- Emporia State Softball
- The Emporia State softball team will host a doubleheader Friday against Pittsburg State University at Trusler Sports Complex.
- The first game will start at 2 p.m., with the second game starting at approximately 4 p.m.
- KU Baseball
- The KU baseball team will host Indiana State at 3 p.m. at Hoglund Ballpark in Lawrence.
- Emporia State Baseball
- The Emporia State baseball team will host Northwest Missouri State University at 4 p.m. at Trusler Sports Complex.
- KU Softball
- The KU softball team will host a doubleheader on Friday at Arrocha Ballpark in Lawrence.
- The first game will start at 4 p.m. against Wichita State. The second game will immediately follow at approximately 6:30 p.m. against Drake.
- Friday Night Gaming
- Get your game on at the Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library.
- The library will provide the consoles, controllers and games starting at 4:30 p.m.
- NOTO Arts District Ribbon Cuttings
- The NOTO Arts and Entertainment District will welcome two new businesses at the First Friday Art Walk.
- A ribbon-cutting for Couture 785 Arts will be at 5:45 p.m. at 907 N Kansas Ave. in Topeka. Then just next door, the second ribbon cutting will welcome Arts Connect at 6 p.m.
- MIAA Tournament
- The Washburn men’s basketball team will face Missouri Western at 6 p.m. at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City.
- Capital City Carnage
- Drivers from all across North America will be back in Topeka for the 5th annual Capital City Carnage Demolition Derby.
- The two-day event starts at 7 p.m. Friday at the Stormont Vail Events Center.
- Adult general admission tickets start at $23.
SATURDAY, March 7
- Hoyt Church Breakfast Fundraiser
- The Hoyt United Methodist Church is holding its annual community breakfast fundraiser to support the Community Ministries of Hoyt United Methodist Men’s Group.
- This will be from 7-10 a.m. at 405 Highland Ave. in Hoyt.
- Riley County Fire Volunteer Breakfast
- The Riley County Fire District is looking to recruit volunteers with a biscuit and gravy breakfast at 8 a.m. at the Randolph VFW.
- Volunteers will be on hand to talk about their roles. The interested public is welcome to attend this breakfast.
- Tree Care Academy
- Wellnitz Tree Care is holding a one-day class in Topeka for those interested in becoming a professional arborist or a homeowner interested in developing their tree care skills.
- This will be from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Crestview Park Shelter House at 4901 SW Shunga Dr. in Topeka.
- A $15 registration fee will cover your lunch. For more information or to register call (785) 379-1302, email: wellnitztreecare.com or go to their website.
- City of Topeka Budget Engagement
- The City of Topeka’s Finance Department invites you to learn more about the 2021 Budget with a workshop.
- A meeting will be held from 10-11 a.m. in Marvin Auditorium at the Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library.
- Gage Park Mini Train
- The Gage Park Mini-Train and Carousel will open for Spring Break on Saturday, March 7.
- After Spring Break, the rides will open weekends only until Memorial Day weekend when they reopen seven days a week.
- Tickets are $2 per person. The rides are available from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Emporia State Tennis
- The Emporia State men’s and women’s tennis teams will host Ottawa University at 11 a.m. at the Emporia High School Courts.
- Emporia State Softball
- The Emporia State softball team will host a doubleheader against Missouri Southern State University at Trusler Sports Complex.
- The first game will start at noon, with the second game starting at approximately 2 p.m.
- Washburn Softball
- The Washburn Softball team will host a doubleheader against Pittsburg State University at the Washburn Softball Complex.
- The first game will start at 1 p.m., with the second game starting at approximately 3 p.m.
- KU Softball
- The KU softball team will host a doubleheader Saturday.
- The first game will be against UMKC at 1:30 p.m at Arrocha Ballpark. The Jayhawks will then play Drake at 4 p.m.
- KU Baseball
- The KU baseball team will host Indiana State at 2 p.m. at Hoglund Ballpark.
- Emporia State Baseball
- The Emporia State baseball team will host Northwest Missouri State University at 2 p.m. at Trusler Sports Complex.
- MIAA Tournament
- The Emporia State women’s basketball team will face the winner of Nebraska-Kearney/Missouri Western at 2:15 p.m. at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City.
- If the Washburn men’s basketball team wins Friday’s game, they will face the winner of Northwest Missouri/Lincoln at 6 p.m. at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City.
- K-State Men’s Basketball
- The K-State men’s basketball team will celebrate its seniors at the last home game of the season. The Wildcats host Iowa State at 3 p.m. at Bramlage Coliseum.
- Capital City Carnage
- Drivers from all across North America will be back in Topeka for the 5th annual Capital City Carnage Demolition Derby.
- The two-day event wraps up at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Stormont Vail Events Center.
- Adult general admission tickets start at $23.
SUNDAY, March 8
DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME BEGINS
- Emporia State Baseball
- The Emporia State baseball team will host Northwest Missouri State University at noon at Trusler Sports Complex.
- MIAA Tournament
- If they win Saturday’s game, the Emporia State women’s basketball team will play in the Championship at 1 p.m. at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City.
- If the Washburn men’s basketball team wins Friday and Saturday’s games, they’ll play in the Championship at 3:15 p.m. at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City.
- KU Baseball
- The KU baseball team will host Indiana State at 1 p.m. at Hoglund Ballpark.
- KU Softball
- The KU softball team will host Wichita State at 1:30 p.m. at Arrocha Ballpark.
- Women’s Basketball Sunflower Showdown
- The KU women’s basketball team will travel to Manhattan to take on K-State for the second edition of the Sunflower Showdown.
- Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. in Bramlage Coliseum.
