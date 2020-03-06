Things to do the first weekend of March in northeast Kansas

Community

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRIDAY, March 6

  • Emporia State Softball
    • The Emporia State softball team will host a doubleheader Friday against Pittsburg State University at Trusler Sports Complex.
    • The first game will start at 2 p.m., with the second game starting at approximately 4 p.m.
  • KU Baseball
    • The KU baseball team will host Indiana State at 3 p.m. at Hoglund Ballpark in Lawrence.
  • Emporia State Baseball
    • The Emporia State baseball team will host Northwest Missouri State University at 4 p.m. at Trusler Sports Complex.
  • KU Softball
    • The KU softball team will host a doubleheader on Friday at Arrocha Ballpark in Lawrence.
    • The first game will start at 4 p.m. against Wichita State. The second game will immediately follow at approximately 6:30 p.m. against Drake.
  • Friday Night Gaming
    • Get your game on at the Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library.
    • The library will provide the consoles, controllers and games starting at 4:30 p.m.
Get your game on at the Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library with Friday Night Gaming.
  • NOTO Arts District Ribbon Cuttings
    • The NOTO Arts and Entertainment District will welcome two new businesses at the First Friday Art Walk.
    • A ribbon-cutting for Couture 785 Arts will be at 5:45 p.m. at 907 N Kansas Ave. in Topeka. Then just next door, the second ribbon cutting will welcome Arts Connect at 6 p.m.
  • MIAA Tournament
    • The Washburn men’s basketball team will face Missouri Western at 6 p.m. at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City.
  • Capital City Carnage
    • Drivers from all across North America will be back in Topeka for the 5th annual Capital City Carnage Demolition Derby.
    • The two-day event starts at 7 p.m. Friday at the Stormont Vail Events Center.
    • Adult general admission tickets start at $23.
Photo by Keith Horinek

SATURDAY, March 7

  • Hoyt Church Breakfast Fundraiser
    • The Hoyt United Methodist Church is holding its annual community breakfast fundraiser to support the Community Ministries of Hoyt United Methodist Men’s Group.
    • This will be from 7-10 a.m. at 405 Highland Ave. in Hoyt.
  • Riley County Fire Volunteer Breakfast
    • The Riley County Fire District is looking to recruit volunteers with a biscuit and gravy breakfast at 8 a.m. at the Randolph VFW.
    • Volunteers will be on hand to talk about their roles. The interested public is welcome to attend this breakfast.
  • Tree Care Academy
    • Wellnitz Tree Care is holding a one-day class in Topeka for those interested in becoming a professional arborist or a homeowner interested in developing their tree care skills.
    • This will be from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Crestview Park Shelter House at 4901 SW Shunga Dr. in Topeka.
    • A $15 registration fee will cover your lunch. For more information or to register call (785) 379-1302, email: wellnitztreecare.com or go to their website.
  • City of Topeka Budget Engagement
    • The City of Topeka’s Finance Department invites you to learn more about the 2021 Budget with a workshop.
    • A meeting will be held from 10-11 a.m. in Marvin Auditorium at the Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library.
  • Gage Park Mini Train
    • The Gage Park Mini-Train and Carousel will open for Spring Break on Saturday, March 7.
    • After Spring Break, the rides will open weekends only until Memorial Day weekend when they reopen seven days a week.
    • Tickets are $2 per person. The rides are available from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Gage Park Mini-Train_304463
The Gage Park Mini-Train and Carousel will open for Spring Break on Saturday, March 7.
  • Emporia State Tennis
    • The Emporia State men’s and women’s tennis teams will host Ottawa University at 11 a.m. at the Emporia High School Courts.
  • Emporia State Softball
    • The Emporia State softball team will host a doubleheader against Missouri Southern State University at Trusler Sports Complex.
    • The first game will start at noon, with the second game starting at approximately 2 p.m.
  • Washburn Softball
    • The Washburn Softball team will host a doubleheader against Pittsburg State University at the Washburn Softball Complex.
    • The first game will start at 1 p.m., with the second game starting at approximately 3 p.m.
  • KU Softball
    • The KU softball team will host a doubleheader Saturday.
    • The first game will be against UMKC at 1:30 p.m at Arrocha Ballpark. The Jayhawks will then play Drake at 4 p.m.
  • KU Baseball
    • The KU baseball team will host Indiana State at 2 p.m. at Hoglund Ballpark.
  • Emporia State Baseball
    • The Emporia State baseball team will host Northwest Missouri State University at 2 p.m. at Trusler Sports Complex.
  • MIAA Tournament
    • The Emporia State women’s basketball team will face the winner of Nebraska-Kearney/Missouri Western at 2:15 p.m. at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City.
    • If the Washburn men’s basketball team wins Friday’s game, they will face the winner of Northwest Missouri/Lincoln at 6 p.m. at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City.
  • K-State Men’s Basketball
    • The K-State men’s basketball team will celebrate its seniors at the last home game of the season. The Wildcats host Iowa State at 3 p.m. at Bramlage Coliseum.
  • Capital City Carnage
    • Drivers from all across North America will be back in Topeka for the 5th annual Capital City Carnage Demolition Derby.
    • The two-day event wraps up at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Stormont Vail Events Center.
    • Adult general admission tickets start at $23.

SUNDAY, March 8

DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME BEGINS

  • Emporia State Baseball
    • The Emporia State baseball team will host Northwest Missouri State University at noon at Trusler Sports Complex.
  • MIAA Tournament
    • If they win Saturday’s game, the Emporia State women’s basketball team will play in the Championship at 1 p.m. at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City.
    • If the Washburn men’s basketball team wins Friday and Saturday’s games, they’ll play in the Championship at 3:15 p.m. at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City.
  • KU Baseball
    • The KU baseball team will host Indiana State at 1 p.m. at Hoglund Ballpark.
  • KU Softball
    • The KU softball team will host Wichita State at 1:30 p.m. at Arrocha Ballpark.
  • Women’s Basketball Sunflower Showdown
    • The KU women’s basketball team will travel to Manhattan to take on K-State for the second edition of the Sunflower Showdown.
    • Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. in Bramlage Coliseum.
The KU women’s basketball team will travel to Manhattan to take on K-State for the Sunflower Showdown.

To see a full calendar of events, check out our KSNT Local Calendar.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories