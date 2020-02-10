Things to do the week of Feb. 10-14

The LULAC Council of Topeka (League of United Latin American Citizens) held their 44th annual LULAC Sweetheart Dance Saturday evening at the Marlo Cuevas-Balandran Activity Center in Oakland. Proceeds from the Sweetheart Dance will go towards funding the LULAC Senior Center, 1502 NE Seward Ave, Ane Franco-Ortiz was crowned Queen of the Dance and Lalo Juarez was crowned King. Live music was provided by the Las Estrellas Band from Kansas City, Mo.