Things to do the week of Feb. 10-14

MONDAY, Feb. 10
- Afro-Cuban Drum Workshop
- Dr. Andy Wheelock, a jazz drummer and percussionist, will present a clinic on Afro-Cuban drumset styles at Washburn University.
- This event is free and open to the public.
- It runs from 4-5 p.m. in Garvey Hall (Room 035)
- Library Yoga Class
- The Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library is offering a basic yoga class.
- This will be from 5:30-7 p.m. in the Lingo Story Room 121.
- Civil Rights Activist Presentation
- Civil rights activist Flonzie Brown Wright will give a free lecture titled, “Movements Change, But Commitments Don’t.”
- This starts at 7 p.m. at the Bradbury Thompson Alumni Center.
- Harlem Globetrotters
- The world-famous Harlem Globetrotters are coming to the capital city.
- They will take the court at 7 p.m. at the Stormont Vail Events Center in Topeka.
TUESDAY, Feb. 11
- Deliberative Conversation
- The Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library is hosting another Deliberative Conversation session.
- Tuesday’s topic will be Division in Our Country. This will be from 2:30-4 p.m. in the Anton Room 202.
- K-State Men’s Basketball
- The Wildcats host the Oklahoma State Cowboys at 8 p.m. in Bramlage Coliseum.
WEDNESDAY, Feb. 12
- Kansas Children’s Discovery Center at the Library
- Kids in Kindergarten-5th grade are invited to play with the Kansas Children’s Discovery Center with STEAM-based experiences.
- This runs from 4:30-5:30 p.m.
THURSDAY, Feb. 13
FRIDAY, Feb. 14
Valentine’s Day
- Sweetheart Swim
- The Lawrence Indoor Aquatic Center is offering a 2-for-1 admission special for Valentine’s Day.
- This is available from 5:15 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 4706 Overland Dr. in Lawrence.
- Seaman High School Singing Valentines
- Surprise that special someone with a singing valentine put on by the Seaman High School Show Choir.
- They’ll be singing from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for $20.
- Valentines must be paid by Feb. 12. You can contact Choir Teacher Randall Bond at (785) 286-8300 or rbond@usd345.com
- Sweetheart Slime
- Celebrate Valentine’s Day by making sweetheart slime at the Kansas Children’s Discovery Center.
- This will be from 10:30-11 a.m. and 1:30-2 p.m.
- Topeka Pilots
- The Topeka Pilots host the Springfield Jr. Blues at 7:05 p.m.
- K-State Rodeo
- The weekend-long 64th annual K-State Rodeo will kick off on Friday with the “Tough Enough to Wear Pink” night at 7:30 p.m.
- Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the door for adults; $8 in advance or $10 at the door for kids, K-State students or military; or $30 at the door for a weekend pass. Children 4 and under get in free.
- The rodeo is held in K-State’s Weber Arena.