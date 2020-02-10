Things to do the week of Feb. 10-14

MONDAY, Feb. 10

  • Afro-Cuban Drum Workshop
    • Dr. Andy Wheelock, a jazz drummer and percussionist, will present a clinic on Afro-Cuban drumset styles at Washburn University.
    • This event is free and open to the public.
    • It runs from 4-5 p.m. in Garvey Hall (Room 035)
  • Library Yoga Class
    • The Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library is offering a basic yoga class.
    • This will be from 5:30-7 p.m. in the Lingo Story Room 121.
  • Civil Rights Activist Presentation
    • Civil rights activist Flonzie Brown Wright will give a free lecture titled, “Movements Change, But Commitments Don’t.”
    • This starts at 7 p.m. at the Bradbury Thompson Alumni Center.
  • Harlem Globetrotters
    • The world-famous Harlem Globetrotters are coming to the capital city.
    • They will take the court at 7 p.m. at the Stormont Vail Events Center in Topeka.
    • You can find ticket information HERE.
TUESDAY, Feb. 11

  • Deliberative Conversation
    • The Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library is hosting another Deliberative Conversation session.
    • Tuesday’s topic will be Division in Our Country. This will be from 2:30-4 p.m. in the Anton Room 202.
    • You can register for the Deliberative Conversation HERE.
  • K-State Men’s Basketball
    • The Wildcats host the Oklahoma State Cowboys at 8 p.m. in Bramlage Coliseum.

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 12

  • Kansas Children’s Discovery Center at the Library
    • Kids in Kindergarten-5th grade are invited to play with the Kansas Children’s Discovery Center with STEAM-based experiences.
    • This runs from 4:30-5:30 p.m.
THURSDAY, Feb. 13

FRIDAY, Feb. 14

Valentine’s Day

  • Sweetheart Swim
    • The Lawrence Indoor Aquatic Center is offering a 2-for-1 admission special for Valentine’s Day.
    • This is available from 5:15 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 4706 Overland Dr. in Lawrence.
  • Seaman High School Singing Valentines
    • Surprise that special someone with a singing valentine put on by the Seaman High School Show Choir.
    • They’ll be singing from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for $20.
    • Valentines must be paid by Feb. 12. You can contact Choir Teacher Randall Bond at (785) 286-8300 or rbond@usd345.com
  • Sweetheart Slime
    • Celebrate Valentine’s Day by making sweetheart slime at the Kansas Children’s Discovery Center.
    • This will be from 10:30-11 a.m. and 1:30-2 p.m.
  • Topeka Pilots
    • The Topeka Pilots host the Springfield Jr. Blues at 7:05 p.m.
  • K-State Rodeo
    • The weekend-long 64th annual K-State Rodeo will kick off on Friday with the “Tough Enough to Wear Pink” night at 7:30 p.m.
    • Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the door for adults; $8 in advance or $10 at the door for kids, K-State students or military; or $30 at the door for a weekend pass. Children 4 and under get in free.
    • The rodeo is held in K-State’s Weber Arena.

