Things to do the week of Feb. 17-21

MONDAY, Feb. 17
- KU Men’s Basketball
- The KU men’s basketball team hosts Iowa State at 8 p.m. in Allen Fieldhouse.
TUESDAY, Feb. 18
- Deliberative Conversation
- The Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library is hosting another Deliberative Conversation session.
- Tuesday’s topic will be Division in Our Country. This will be from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. in Anton Room 202.
- You can register for the Deliberative Conversation HERE.
WEDNESDAY, Feb. 19
- KCDC at the library
- Play with the Kansas Children’s Discovery Center at the Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library with STEAM-based experiences.
- This is for kids in Kindergarten-5th grade.
- This will be from 4:30-5:30 p.m. in the Learning Center.
- K-State Women’s Basketball
- The K-State women’s basketball team hosts TCU at 6:30 p.m. in Bramlage Coliseum.
- Chris Thile
- Composer and vocalist Chris Thile will perform at the Lied Center in Lawrence.
- The performance starts at 7:30 p.m. at 1600 Stewart Dr.
- Tickets can be bought HERE.
THURSDAY, Feb. 20
- Battle of the Bands
- Five bands will battle at Seaman High School’s Annual Battle of the Bands, benefiting the SHS Thirst Project.
- Doors open at 6 p.m. at 4850 NW Rochester Rd. The show starts at 6:30 p.m.
- Tickets are $3 in advance or $5 at the door.
- Washburn Women’s Basketball
- The Washburn women’s basketball team hosts the University of Central Missouri at 5:30 p.m. in Lee Arena.
- Washburn Men’s Basketball
- The Washburn men’s basketball team will take on the University of Central Missouri following the women’s game at approximately 7:30 p.m. in Lee Arena.
FRIDAY, Feb. 21
- Kansas Garden Show
- The Stormont Vail Events Center will once again be the site of the 45th Annual Kansas Garden Show.
- This runs from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday; as well as 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
- Tickets are $8 at the door. Kids 12 and under get in free.
- ESU Classic
- Washburn Softball
- The Washburn softball team will face Concordia University, St. Paul at 2 p.m. at Trusler Sports Complex in Emporia.
- Immediately after, the Ichabods will face the University of Minnesota Duluth at 4 p.m.
- Emporia State Softball
- The Emporia State softball team will face the University of Minnesota Duluth at 2 p.m.
- Immediately after, the Hornets will face Concordia University, St. Paul at 4 p.m.
- Washburn Baseball
- The Washburn baseball team will face Regis University at 3 p.m. at Falley Field.
- Emporia State Baseball
- The Emporia State baseball team will face Augustana University at 7 p.m. at Trusler Sports Complex.