Things to do the week of Feb. 17-21

Community

MONDAY, Feb. 17

  • KU Men’s Basketball
    • The KU men’s basketball team hosts Iowa State at 8 p.m. in Allen Fieldhouse.

TUESDAY, Feb. 18

  • Deliberative Conversation
    • The Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library is hosting another Deliberative Conversation session.
    • Tuesday’s topic will be Division in Our Country. This will be from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. in Anton Room 202.
    • You can register for the Deliberative Conversation HERE.

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 19

  • KCDC at the library
    • Play with the Kansas Children’s Discovery Center at the Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library with STEAM-based experiences.
    • This is for kids in Kindergarten-5th grade.
    • This will be from 4:30-5:30 p.m. in the Learning Center.
  • K-State Women’s Basketball
    • The K-State women’s basketball team hosts TCU at 6:30 p.m. in Bramlage Coliseum.
  • Chris Thile
    • Composer and vocalist Chris Thile will perform at the Lied Center in Lawrence.
    • The performance starts at 7:30 p.m. at 1600 Stewart Dr.
    • Tickets can be bought HERE.

THURSDAY, Feb. 20

  • Battle of the Bands
    • Five bands will battle at Seaman High School’s Annual Battle of the Bands, benefiting the SHS Thirst Project.
    • Doors open at 6 p.m. at 4850 NW Rochester Rd. The show starts at 6:30 p.m.
    • Tickets are $3 in advance or $5 at the door.
Five bands will battle at Seaman High School’s Annual Battle of the Bands, benefiting the SHS Thirst Project.
  • Washburn Women’s Basketball
    • The Washburn women’s basketball team hosts the University of Central Missouri at 5:30 p.m. in Lee Arena.
  • Washburn Men’s Basketball
    • The Washburn men’s basketball team will take on the University of Central Missouri following the women’s game at approximately 7:30 p.m. in Lee Arena.

FRIDAY, Feb. 21

  • Kansas Garden Show
    • The Stormont Vail Events Center will once again be the site of the 45th Annual Kansas Garden Show.
    • This runs from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday; as well as 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
    • Tickets are $8 at the door. Kids 12 and under get in free.
  • ESU Classic
    • Washburn Softball
      • The Washburn softball team will face Concordia University, St. Paul at 2 p.m. at Trusler Sports Complex in Emporia.
      • Immediately after, the Ichabods will face the University of Minnesota Duluth at 4 p.m.
    • Emporia State Softball
      • The Emporia State softball team will face the University of Minnesota Duluth at 2 p.m.
      • Immediately after, the Hornets will face Concordia University, St. Paul at 4 p.m.
  • Washburn Baseball
    • The Washburn baseball team will face Regis University at 3 p.m. at Falley Field.
  • Emporia State Baseball
    • The Emporia State baseball team will face Augustana University at 7 p.m. at Trusler Sports Complex.

