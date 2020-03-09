Things to do the week of March 9-13

MONDAY, March 9

  • Celebrating the Centennial of the 19th Amendment
    • The League of Women Voters of Kansas is hosting a traveling exhibit celebrating the story of how women gained the right to vote.
    • You can see it for yourself all day at the Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library until March 15.
TUESDAY, March 10

  • Transit Day
    • The public is invited to attend the annual Transit Day from 8 a.m. to noon at the Capitol in the first-floor rotunda area
    • You’ll be able to meet the state’s service providers, learn how transit reinforces economic development in the state and more.
  • Harvesters Mobile Food Pantry
    • Harvesters is holding its monthly mobile food pantry at 9 a.m. at the Stormont Vail Events Center South Parking Lot.
    • No ID or proof of income is required, but you will have to provide the number of people living in the household.
  • Emporia State Softball
    • The Emporia State softball team will host a doubleheader against William Jewell College at Trusler Sports Complex.
    • The first game will start at 2 p.m., with the second game starting at approximately 4 p.m.
  • K-State Baseball
    • The K-State baseball team will host South Dakota State at 6 p.m. at Tointon Family Stadium.

WEDNESDAY, March 11

  • Discovery Center at the Library
    • Play with the Kansas Children’s Discovery Center with STEAM-based experiences at the Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library.
    • This will be from 4:30-5:30 p.m in the Learning Center.
  • K-State Baseball
    • The K-State baseball team will host South Dakota State at 6 p.m. at Tointon Family Stadium.
  • Phillips 66 Big 12 Men’s Basketball Championship
    • K-State will play TCU in the first round of the tournament at 8 p.m. at the Sprint Center in Kansas City.
THURSDAY, March 12

  • Phillips 66 Big 12 Men’s Basketball Championship
    • KU will face the winner of Oklahoma State/Iowa State at 1:30 p.m. at the Sprint Center in Kansas City.
    • If K-State win’s Wednesday’s game, they’ll face Baylor at 6 p.m. at the Sprint Center.
  • Phillips 66 Big 12 Women’s Basketball Championship
    • KU will face Texas Tech in the first round of the tournament at 8:30 p.m. at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City.
  • The Illusionists at TPAC
    • The Illusionists – Live From Broadway will perform at 7 p.m. at the Topeka Performing Arts Center.
    • Tickets and show information can be found HERE.

FRIDAY, March 13

  • City of Topeka Budget Engagement
    • The City of Topeka’s Finance Department invites you to learn more about the 2021 Budget with a workshop.
    • A meeting will be held from 10-11 a.m. at the Jayhawk Area Agency on Aging at 2901 SW Topeka Blvd.
  • Phillips 66 Big 12 Women’s Basketball Championship
    • K-State will play Iowa State at 11 a.m. in the quarterfinals of the tournament at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City.
  • Phillips 66 Big 12 Men’s Basketball Championship
    • If KU wins on Thursday, they’ll play the winner of Texas Tech/Texas at 6 p.m. at the Sprint Center in Kansas City.
  • Softball Turnpike Tussle
    • The Emporia State softball team will host the first of two doubleheaders against Washburn at Trusler Sports Complex. The games will be at 2 and 4 p.m.
  • K-State Women’s Tennis
    • The K-State women’s tennis team will host Oklahoma State at 3 p.m. at Mike Goss Tennis Stadium.
  • KU Baseball
    • The KU baseball team will host Cincinnati at 3 p.m. at Hoglund Ballpark.
  • Washburn Baseball
    • The Washburn baseball team is hosting Pittsburg State University at 4 p.m. at Falley Field.
  • KU Women’s Tennis
    • The KU women’s tennis team will host Oklahoma at 5 p.m. at the Jayhawk Tennis Center.
  • KU Softball
    • The KU softball team will kick off the Jayhawk Invitational against Tulsa at 6 p.m. at Arrocha Ballpark.
  • K-State Baseball
    • The K-State baseball team will host Eastern Michigan at 6 p.m. at Tointon Family Stadium.
  • Serendipity Public Ghost Hunt
    • Celebrate Friday the 13th with a ghost hunt from 8-11:30 p.m.
    • Tickets are $20 and must be purchased beforehand. You can find tickets and more information HERE.
    • The tours will start at Serendipity at 820 N Kansas Ave. in Topeka.
  • Friday the 13th Psychic Spring Fling
    • Studio 62, Ghost Tours of Kansas and Psychic Jo Flowers are hosting a “Paranormal Mayhem” from 8-11 p.m. at 817 N Kansas Ave.
    • For $15, you’ll get a gallery channeling session, history and ghost stories of the building and one free alcoholic drink.
    • Psychic Jo will be available for personal readings after the channeling session for $20 per person.

