Things to do the week of March 9-13

MONDAY, March 9
- Celebrating the Centennial of the 19th Amendment
- The League of Women Voters of Kansas is hosting a traveling exhibit celebrating the story of how women gained the right to vote.
- You can see it for yourself all day at the Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library until March 15.
TUESDAY, March 10
- Transit Day
- The public is invited to attend the annual Transit Day from 8 a.m. to noon at the Capitol in the first-floor rotunda area
- You’ll be able to meet the state’s service providers, learn how transit reinforces economic development in the state and more.
- Harvesters Mobile Food Pantry
- Harvesters is holding its monthly mobile food pantry at 9 a.m. at the Stormont Vail Events Center South Parking Lot.
- No ID or proof of income is required, but you will have to provide the number of people living in the household.
- Emporia State Softball
- The Emporia State softball team will host a doubleheader against William Jewell College at Trusler Sports Complex.
- The first game will start at 2 p.m., with the second game starting at approximately 4 p.m.
- K-State Baseball
- The K-State baseball team will host South Dakota State at 6 p.m. at Tointon Family Stadium.
WEDNESDAY, March 11
- Discovery Center at the Library
- Play with the Kansas Children’s Discovery Center with STEAM-based experiences at the Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library.
- This will be from 4:30-5:30 p.m in the Learning Center.
- K-State Baseball
- The K-State baseball team will host South Dakota State at 6 p.m. at Tointon Family Stadium.
- Phillips 66 Big 12 Men’s Basketball Championship
- K-State will play TCU in the first round of the tournament at 8 p.m. at the Sprint Center in Kansas City.
THURSDAY, March 12
- Phillips 66 Big 12 Men’s Basketball Championship
- KU will face the winner of Oklahoma State/Iowa State at 1:30 p.m. at the Sprint Center in Kansas City.
- If K-State win’s Wednesday’s game, they’ll face Baylor at 6 p.m. at the Sprint Center.
- Phillips 66 Big 12 Women’s Basketball Championship
- KU will face Texas Tech in the first round of the tournament at 8:30 p.m. at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City.
- The Illusionists at TPAC
- The Illusionists – Live From Broadway will perform at 7 p.m. at the Topeka Performing Arts Center.
- Tickets and show information can be found HERE.
FRIDAY, March 13
- City of Topeka Budget Engagement
- The City of Topeka’s Finance Department invites you to learn more about the 2021 Budget with a workshop.
- A meeting will be held from 10-11 a.m. at the Jayhawk Area Agency on Aging at 2901 SW Topeka Blvd.
- Phillips 66 Big 12 Women’s Basketball Championship
- K-State will play Iowa State at 11 a.m. in the quarterfinals of the tournament at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City.
- Phillips 66 Big 12 Men’s Basketball Championship
- If KU wins on Thursday, they’ll play the winner of Texas Tech/Texas at 6 p.m. at the Sprint Center in Kansas City.
- Softball Turnpike Tussle
- The Emporia State softball team will host the first of two doubleheaders against Washburn at Trusler Sports Complex. The games will be at 2 and 4 p.m.
- K-State Women’s Tennis
- The K-State women’s tennis team will host Oklahoma State at 3 p.m. at Mike Goss Tennis Stadium.
- KU Baseball
- The KU baseball team will host Cincinnati at 3 p.m. at Hoglund Ballpark.
- Washburn Baseball
- The Washburn baseball team is hosting Pittsburg State University at 4 p.m. at Falley Field.
- KU Women’s Tennis
- The KU women’s tennis team will host Oklahoma at 5 p.m. at the Jayhawk Tennis Center.
- KU Softball
- The KU softball team will kick off the Jayhawk Invitational against Tulsa at 6 p.m. at Arrocha Ballpark.
- K-State Baseball
- The K-State baseball team will host Eastern Michigan at 6 p.m. at Tointon Family Stadium.
- Serendipity Public Ghost Hunt
- Celebrate Friday the 13th with a ghost hunt from 8-11:30 p.m.
- Tickets are $20 and must be purchased beforehand. You can find tickets and more information HERE.
- The tours will start at Serendipity at 820 N Kansas Ave. in Topeka.
- Friday the 13th Psychic Spring Fling
- Studio 62, Ghost Tours of Kansas and Psychic Jo Flowers are hosting a “Paranormal Mayhem” from 8-11 p.m. at 817 N Kansas Ave.
- For $15, you’ll get a gallery channeling session, history and ghost stories of the building and one free alcoholic drink.
- Psychic Jo will be available for personal readings after the channeling session for $20 per person.
