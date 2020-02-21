Things to do the weekend of Feb. 21-23

FRIDAY, Feb. 21

  • Kansas Garden Show
    • The Stormont Vail Events Center will once again be the site of the 45th Annual Kansas Garden Show.
    • This runs from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday; as well as 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
    • Tickets are $8 at the door. Kids 12 and under get in free.
  • ESU Classic
    • Washburn Softball
      • The Washburn softball team will face Concordia University, St. Paul at 2 p.m. at Trusler Sports Complex in Emporia.
      • Immediately after, the Ichabods will face the University of Minnesota Duluth at 4 p.m.
    • Emporia State Softball
      • The Emporia State softball team will face the University of Minnesota Duluth at 2 p.m.
      • Immediately after, the Hornets will face Concordia University, St. Paul at 4 p.m.
  • Washburn Baseball
    • The Washburn baseball team will face Regis University at 3 p.m. at Falley Field.
  • Emporia State Baseball
    • The Emporia State baseball team will face Augustana University at 7 p.m. at Trusler Sports Complex.
  • Black History Bingo Night
    • The Brown V. Board of Education National Historic Site is hosting a game night in honor of Black History Month.
    • The free event runs from 5:30-7 p.m. at 1515 SE Monroe St.

SATURDAY, Feb. 22

  • K-State Soccer
    • The K-State soccer team hosts Missouri at 9 a.m. at Buser Family park in Manhattan.
  • K-State Track & Field
    • K-State, Washburn and Emporia State are among the teams competing at the Steve Miller Open in Manhattan.
    • Field events start at 10 a.m., while the track events get underway at 1 p.m. in Ahearn Fieldhouse.
  • K-State Men’s Basketball
    • The K-State men’s basketball team hosts Texas at 1 p.m. in Bramlage Coliseum.
  • Washburn Baseball
    • The Washburn baseball team will play Regis University at 11:30 a.m. at Lawrence High School in Lawrence.
    • Following that game, the Ichabods will face Regis again for 7 innings at approximately 2:30 p.m.
  • Washburn Softball
    • The Washburn softball team will play Maryville University at 12:30 p.m. at the Washburn Softball Complex.
    • Following that game, the Ichabods will play the University of Minnesota Duluth at 2:30 p.m.
  • Washburn Women’s Basketball
    • The Washburn Women’s basketball team hosts Lincoln University of Missouri at 1 p.m. in Lee Arena.
  • Washburn Men’s Basketball
    • Following the women’s game, the Washburn men’s basketball team will face Lincoln University of Missouri at approximately 3 p.m.
  • Washburn Tennis
    • Both the Washburn men’s and women’s tennis teams will face off with McKendree University at 4:30 p.m. at the Topeka Country Club.
  • Emporia State Baseball
    • The Emporia State baseball team hosts Augustana University at 1 p.m. and at approximately 4 p.m. at Trusler Sports Complex in Emporia.
  • Emporia State Softball
    • The Emporia State softball team hosts the University of Sioux Falls at 5 p.m. at Trusler Sports Complex.
  • Passport 2 Paradise Travel Expo
    • Passport 2 Paradise wants to make travel planning easier for you with its Travel Expo.
    • This will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Manhattan at 1641 Anderson Ave.
    • You can find more information and buy tickets HERE.
  • Deliberative Conversation
    • The Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library is hosting another Deliberative Conversation session.
    • Friday’s topic will be Division in Our Country. This will be from 9:30-11 a.m. in the Learning Center.
    • You can register for the Deliberative Conversation HERE.
SUNDAY, Feb. 23

  • Emporia State Baseball
    • The Emporia State baseball team will host Augustana University at noon at Trusler Sports Complex.
  • Emporia State Softball
    • The Emporia State softball team will host Minnesota State University-Mankato at 2 p.m. at Trusler Sports Complex.
  • Washburn Baseball
    • The Washburn baseball team will play Regis University at noon at Lawrence High School in Lawrence.
  • Washburn Softball
    • The Washburn softball team will host the University of Sioux Falls at 12:30 p.m. at the Washburn Softball Complex.
    • Following that game, the Ichabods will face Wayne State College at approximately 2:30 p.m.
  • Mardis Gras
    • Holy-Field Vineyard & Winery is holding its Mardi Gras Party from 1-5 p.m. at 18807 158th St. in Basehor.
    • Tickets are $7 per person. Kids 12 and under get in free. Wine and food are sold separately.
    • The winery advises getting there early as seats are first come first serve.

