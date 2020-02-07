Things to do the weekend of Feb. 7-9

FRIDAY, Feb. 7
- Topeka RV & Sport Show
- The Topeka RV and Sport Show is taking over the Stormont Vail Events Center this weekend.
- The show runs Friday-Sunday. You can find more information HERE.
- First Friday in NOTO
- The North Topeka Arts & Entertainment District will have its monthly First Friday Art Walk.
- You can find more information about NOTO’s First Friday on their website.
- Friday Night Gaming
- Get your game on at the Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library.
- The library will provide the consoles, controllers and games starting at 4:30 p.m.
SATURDAY, Feb. 8
- Polar Plunge
- Local law enforcement and other groups will “take the plunge” at Lake Shawnee this Saturday to raise money for Special Olympics Kansas.
- To register for the event or how to find out how to donate, CLICK HERE.
- Events start at 11 a.m.
- KCDC Veterinarian Play Day
- The Kansas Children’s Discovery Center is hosting “Veterinarian Play Day” where kids can assist a real veterinarian as they help “take care” of the kids’ stuffed animals, among other activities.
- This is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. More information can be found HERE.
- HHHS My Furry Valentine
- Helping Hands Humane Society in Topeka is hosting a fundraiser from noon-4 p.m. with numerous activities for the whole family including crafts, Valentine’s pet portraits and more.
- You can even get some exercise in for $10 with the Kitty Karma Yoga class. That’s from 3-4 p.m.
- Black History Month Program
- A local woman is celebrating Black History Month by putting on an annual multicultural program.
- The program consists of presentations, games with prizes and a raffle drawing.
- This is from 3-5 p.m. at First Apartments at 3805 SW 18th St. in Topeka.
- Washburn Women’s Basketball
- The Ichabods host Pittsburg State at 1 p.m. in Lee Arena.
- K-State Women’s Basketball
- The Wildcats host No. 2 Baylor at 2 p.m. in Bramlage Coliseum.
- Washburn Men’s Basketball
- The Ichabods host Pittsburg State at approximately 3 p.m. (following the women’s game) in Lee Arena.
- Emporia State Women’s Basketball
- The Hornets host Missouri Southern State University at 3 p.m. in White Auditorium.
- Emporia State Men’s Basketball
- The men’s game will immediately follow the women’s game at approximately 5 p.m. in White Auditorium.
- KU Women’s Basketball
- The Jayhawks host TCU at 5 p.m. in Allen Fieldhouse.
SUNDAY, Feb. 9
- AHA Honor Our Coach
- The American Heart Association is hosting Honor Our Coach with Heart: A celebration for Coach Bill Snyder. KSNT evening anchor Jace Mills will emcee the event.
- This will be from 2-4 p.m. at the K-State Alumni Center at 1720 Aumni Ctr. in Manhattan.
- You can RSVP on their Facebook event page.