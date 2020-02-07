Things to do the weekend of Feb. 7-9

Community

FRIDAY, Feb. 7

  • Topeka RV & Sport Show
    • The Topeka RV and Sport Show is taking over the Stormont Vail Events Center this weekend. 
    • The show runs Friday-Sunday. You can find more information HERE.
  • First Friday in NOTO
  • Friday Night Gaming
    • Get your game on at the Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library.
    • The library will provide the consoles, controllers and games starting at 4:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, Feb. 8

  • Polar Plunge
    • Local law enforcement and other groups will “take the plunge” at Lake Shawnee this Saturday to raise money for Special Olympics Kansas.
    • To register for the event or how to find out how to donate, CLICK HERE.
    • Events start at 11 a.m.
  • KCDC Veterinarian Play Day
    • The Kansas Children’s Discovery Center is hosting “Veterinarian Play Day” where kids can assist a real veterinarian as they help “take care” of the kids’ stuffed animals, among other activities.
    • This is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. More information can be found HERE.
  • HHHS My Furry Valentine
    • Helping Hands Humane Society in Topeka is hosting a fundraiser from noon-4 p.m. with numerous activities for the whole family including crafts, Valentine’s pet portraits and more.
    • You can even get some exercise in for $10 with the Kitty Karma Yoga class. That’s from 3-4 p.m.
HELPING HANDS_1553200731077.jpg.jpg
Helping Hands Humane Society is hosting a fundraiser Saturday complete with Valentine’s Day-themed activities.
  • Black History Month Program
    • A local woman is celebrating Black History Month by putting on an annual multicultural program.
    • The program consists of presentations, games with prizes and a raffle drawing.
    • This is from 3-5 p.m. at First Apartments at 3805 SW 18th St. in Topeka.
  • Washburn Women’s Basketball
    • The Ichabods host Pittsburg State at 1 p.m. in Lee Arena.
  • K-State Women’s Basketball
    • The Wildcats host No. 2 Baylor at 2 p.m. in Bramlage Coliseum.
  • Washburn Men’s Basketball
    • The Ichabods host Pittsburg State at approximately 3 p.m. (following the women’s game) in Lee Arena.
  • Emporia State Women’s Basketball
    • The Hornets host Missouri Southern State University at 3 p.m. in White Auditorium.
  • Emporia State Men’s Basketball
    • The men’s game will immediately follow the women’s game at approximately 5 p.m. in White Auditorium.
  • KU Women’s Basketball
    • The Jayhawks host TCU at 5 p.m. in Allen Fieldhouse.

SUNDAY, Feb. 9

  • AHA Honor Our Coach
    • The American Heart Association is hosting Honor Our Coach with Heart: A celebration for Coach Bill Snyder. KSNT evening anchor Jace Mills will emcee the event.
    • This will be from 2-4 p.m. at the K-State Alumni Center at 1720 Aumni Ctr. in Manhattan.
    • You can RSVP on their Facebook event page.

