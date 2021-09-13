This Topeka group wants your input on solving property issues in town

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Public Health and Safety Committee is hosting a series of meetings inviting the public to come out and pitch ideas to help solve problems related to substandard properties, vacant properties, overgrowth, and trash.

The City of Topeka said it’s trying to change the culture of property maintenance through feedback and ideas from the public.

“That’s our goal is to figure out ways that we can change the culture here,” Topeka City Councilwoman Karen Hiller said. “We can do that by substantially raising the bar and lower the number of substandard properties, lowering the number of vacant properties, and increase the amount of community involvement.”

A recent housing study revealed that Topeka had over 4,300 properties that were considered to be substandard. The committee’s goal is to have that number drop below 500 within a five-year period.

The Committee will be hosting 7 meetings: Sep. 13, 6-8 p.m. at Hillcrest Community Center Sep. 16, 6-8 p.m. at Central Park Community Center Sep. 20, 6-8 p.m. at Crestview Community Center Sep. 22, 9-11 a.m. at the Holliday Building, 620 Madison St. Sep. 22, 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Garfield Community Center Sep. 23, 6-8 p.m. at the Holliday Building, 620 Madison St . Sep. 30, 6:30-8:30 at Lundgren Elementary School



Both meetings held at the Holliday Building will be available to attend online through Facebook and Zoom. For more information about the committee meetings, click here.