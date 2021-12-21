Time is running out to visit this Topeka Holiday tradition

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Zoo lights will wrap up the day after Christmas, this upcoming Sunday. This is the second year of the event.

It’s been a great success for the Topeka Zoo. They’re estimating a 20% to 30% increase in guests this year compared to 2020.

If you haven’t gone yet, the zoo has sweetened the deal if you needed an extra reason to swing by.

“We’re doing some special things this week,” Topeka Zoo President of Board of Directors Fred Patton said. “For one, we’re staying open later every evening. We have some drawings when people buy tickets they’ll be entered in drawings to win things. And then each night we have something special, like one night it’s buy a hot chocolate get one free. One night we have free lights we’re giving away. It just depends on the night. Something special each night leading up to Christmas.”

The staff has enjoyed this year’s lights display, however, they are already thinking of ways they can improve the zoo lights heading into 2022.