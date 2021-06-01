Together nationwide, Kansas Juneteenth celebrators raise flag in advance of holiday

TOPEKA (KSNT) – People gathered Tuesday in places across America to raise the official Juneteenth Flag at the same time in unity, and the Kansas Statehouse was no exception.

The Topeka Family & Friends Juneteenth Celebration, Inc. gathered at the statehouse to celebrate with their own special ceremony. Juneteenth is the celebration of freedom given to slaves in 1865. June 19 marks the anniversary of the end of the American Civil War and slavery. The Emancipation Proclamation granted slaves their freedom in 1863, however, their freedom wasn’t realized until two years after through an executive order signed by General Gordon Granger.

“Juneteenth is a big celebration,” said TFFJC President Norma Avery. “It is honoring all of our ancestors, of all the hard work that they have done and all the things they have went through to get us to where we are now, so we want everyone to come out and unite with us.”

After the flag-raising ceremony, Avery and others participated in a unity walk that saw them parade the Unity and American flag around the block near the building.