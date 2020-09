TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – On the anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks, the Topeka community is making sure the sacrifices made 19 years ago are remembered.

Flags were held over the side of bridges in town for everyone to see. The community members who participated chose to stand on the bridges that sit above major interstates running through Topeka.

Some participants said it’s about wanting younger generations to know about the events that took place on this day.