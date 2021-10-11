Topeka Festival Singers on stage for first time in two years

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Festival Singers were on stage Monday evening for the first time since 2018.

The 2019 and 2020 seasons were performed in a virtual format.

The theme for Monday’s concert, held in White Concert Hall on the Washburn University campus was “CELEBRATE” and marks the first concert of the 2021-2022 season. The concert was emceed by Jim Ramos, directed by Steve Eubank, and accompanied by Dr. Mark Pudwill.

Guests were treated to an appearance by the Topeka High Drumline performing in front of the Alumni Center before the concert.

The next concert for the Topeka Festival Singers will be the “HAPPY HOLIDAYS” concert on December 20th in White Concert Hall.