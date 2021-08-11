Topeka High celebrates 150 years with opening day

TOPEKA (KSNT) -The USD 501 school district held their first day of classes Wednesday and Topeka High was no exception. The 2021 school year marks Topeka High’s 150th year of teaching high school students in Topeka.

Topeka High Principal Rebecca Morrissey greeted the freshman class on their first day of school on Wednesday.

The Topeka Board of Education established Topeka High School in 1871, and the first classes were held on the 3rd floor of the Lincoln College building (now Washburn University).

Over the next 10 years, the school was moved to various locations, including the Washburn Building at 10th and Jackson.

The present-day Topeka High School was built in 1931 and is a stunning, three-story Gothic building of almost 278,000 square feet. The building was designed by Thomas Williamson, a 1907 graduate of Topeka High School. Notable architecture includes an ornate bell tower, which rises 165 feet over the main building entrance and contains an 18-note Deagan tubular tower chime. In 1974, the tower was rededicated in honor of Thomas Williamson.