Topeka middle school earns duckload of money for charity

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Washburn Rural Middle School received a big payout Wednesday.

Its contributions to duck sales in the Sertoma Great Topeka Duck Race were record-breaking.

Three groups from the Topeka middle school challenged themselves earlier this year to raise money for the race. The Washburn Rural middle school band, orchestra and choir sold almost 3,000 adoptions.

The choir sold more ducks than any other nonprofit team and raised more money in the Duck Race’s 26 years of adoptions. They raised over $3,100 and received the traveling duck Trophy.

Sertoma Duck Race presenters were thrilled to meet with the groups and thank them for their contributions, congratulating them on making Duck Race history.

“This is kind of the final wrap up for this year’s duck race,” Topeka Duck Race Chairperson Julie Hejtmanek said. “We broke all kinds of totals. We sold out of ducks. We raised more money than ever, and we’re looking forward. We’ve already had our planning meeting for next year’s, so we hope to see everyone out for the 27th annual duck race next September.”

All three groups will use the funds they raised toward a trip to Orlando later this school year. The other portion of duck sales will go to Kansas Big Brothers Big Sisters.