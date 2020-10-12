Topeka Salvation Army opens Three Shields Boxing Academy

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A local nonprofit is working with kids in Topeka to help them find a way to let their frustrations out through exercise.

It’s part of the Salvation Army’s Three Shields Boxing Academy.

Seven Topeka Police Department officers and three Topeka Fire Department personnel help coach. Kids from 5-18 years old can take part Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, free of charge.

Development Director Shelley Robertson said the primary goal right now is to get kids focused and curb aggression.

“It’s not going to be competition. It teaches you to focus and strategy,” she said. “So it’s not, it’s not probably what they’re thinking it is. Eventually we will get to competition, but we’re not there yet.”

If you’re interested in signing up, you can fill it out online here or go to the Topeka Salvation Army at 1320 SE 6th Ave. to sign up in person.

If you have a nonprofit you think we should feature in our Community Matters segment, use are Share It feature.