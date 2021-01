TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The Topeka Salvation Army raised just over half their goal for their 2020 Red Kettle Campaign, however, they are still accepting donations.

In just over a months time, the Topeka Salvation Army raised $127,779.03 which was 53% of their $237,000 goal.

Donors who wish to give can stop by the Topeka Salvation Army facility at 1320 SE 6th Ave., Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.