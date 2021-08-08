TOPEKA VBP Corvette Club holds meet & greet at Lake Shawnee

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The VBP Corvette Club of Topeka held their annual Vette Club car show Sunday morning at Lake Shawnee. Over 65 cars were represented at the show.

In addition to the Topeka VBP Club, Corvette Clubs from Kansas City and Wichita joined the group for a meet and greet in the parking lot of the Adventure Cove Swim Beach.

After staging, washing and waxing, club members took a stroll around Lake Shawnee and stopped in at the newly remodeled Thunderbird Grille at 29th & Croco Road.

Next up for the VBP Club is their 3rd Annual Corvette Show on September 4th in downtown Topeka.