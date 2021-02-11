Topeka’s Ritchie House was part of underground railroad

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – February is Black History month. The Ritchie House, 1116 S. E. Madison St. played a big part in Topeka’s Black History during the mid 1800’s.

“We do tours on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. showing off the underground railroad which is the Ritchie House.” Bob Totten, Executive Director of the Shawnee County Historical Society.

John and Mary Ritchie came from Indiana and built the Ritchie House around 1856. They lived there around 11 years. Their basic concern was abolition, they helped folks. We believe 250 people were helped by the Ritchie House where fugitive slaves went across the Kansas River and eventually into the Nebraska Territory. Bob Totten, Executive Director of the Shawnee County Historical Society

John Ritchie was born on July 17, 1817, in Uniontown, Muskingum County, Ohio. Ritchie first came to Kansas Territory in the fall of 1854 to look over cheap land for sale on the frontier.

For about a year, the Ritchie’s lived in a dug out cabin which they constructed on their land in Topeka, while John began construction on a new two story home. The home was completed in late 1855 or early 1856.

In January 1859, Ritchie’s free-state beliefs led him to assist John Brown and a party of eleven slaves fleeing capture from U.S. troops at the Battle of the Spurs.

The free-state forces used the favorable terrain around the city of Holton to out run the mounted federal troops and make their safe escape into Nebraska.