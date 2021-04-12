Topeka’s Sunrise Theatre Company to debut first show this month

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Founded just last month, a local theatre group is hoping to provide more evening entertainment in Topeka.

The Sunrise Theatre Company focuses on adult contemporary theater.

“It’s not always going to be family-friendly,” said Nathan Short, founder and artistic director. “Not to say that we’re going to have grotesqueness. Sunrise Theatre is for the adults.”

The shows are rehearsed and produced right out of ArtsConnect in NOTO.

Sunrise Theatre Company’s first show will be on April 30, but it will be virtual. Short said the online show will be different, but different isn’t always bad.

“Obviously it will be a little different not having that live feedback,” Short said. “The actors will have to work a little harder because they won’t have that audience response. So it’s definitely out of the norm, but I think the power of live theatre is that it translates well. And I think live performances, even if they’re not in-person, are really special.”

“The Realistic Joneses” will premiere at 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 30 and Saturday, May 1.

Tickets are $10. You can purchase your tickets at sunrisetheatrecompany.com. You’ll receive a password-protected link to a streaming service called Boxcast. From there, you’ll be able to watch the show for 24 hours.

Sunrise Theatre Company’s next show is set for September, and they’re hoping to have it in-person.