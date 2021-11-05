United Rodeo Association in Topeka this weekend

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The United Rodeo Association is competing this weekend in Domer Livestock Arena at the Stormont Vail Events Center.
The United Rodeo Association is a non-profit organization established in 1962 that sanctions rodeos primarily in the nine-state area of Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Minnesota, Nebraska, Oklahoma, South Dakota, and Wisconsin. The URA season goes year-round, beginning in September.
The URA has averaged 800 members each of the past few years and annually approves or co-approves an average of more than 100 rodeos.
Here’s is URA Rodeo schedule for this weekend:
- Friday – 7:00 p.m.
- Saturday – 7:00 p.m.
- Sunday – noon