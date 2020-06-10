United Way’s Day of Giving helps support Topeka community

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – After months of adapting to the world around us, United Way of Greater Topeka is inviting the community to give back.

The first ever Day of Giving invests in early education, financial stability and basic needs through online donations and a school supplies drive.

United Way’s typical spring fundraising didn’t happen because of coronavirus, so this day helps make up for that.

“One of the things we’ve seen in the last couple months is even though times have been hard for a lot of people in our community, people have really stepped up,” Angel Romero, Vice President of Resource Development, said. And we have a lot of folks who know people are hurting and want to give back in some way so it’s been great to see that turnout.”

They’re hoping to raise $20,000 by the end of the day. To make a donation click here.