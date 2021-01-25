Virtual career fair open for northeast Kansas employers

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Junior Achievement of Kansas (JA) announced Monday they will host a 90-day virtual career fair targeting job seekers and students searching for a career path.

The career fair will last from March 1 through May 29 with Feb. 15 being the last day for employers to sign-up for a virtual booth. The fair prioritizes college students looking for their first post-graduate job, adults currently looking for a change in careers and secondary age students who are on the hunt for potential career paths.

“With the limitations that our local schools have on outside visitors, our middle and high school students were missing out on visiting with local business leaders and learning more about what our community has to offer post-graduation for employment,” said Ashley Charest, President, Junior Achievement of Kansas.

In addition to the virtual booths, JA will host sessions with topics such as:

Writing a Resume That Gets READ

Compelling Cover Letter

Know Who’s Hiring – How Do You Search for a Job?

Interviewing Skills for Jobs

Where’s The $$$: Applying and Getting Scholarships

Junior Achievement’s fair will target Shawnee, Jefferson, Jackson, Pottawatomie, Wabaunsee, Osage, Marshall, Douglas, and Franklin Counties.

The career fair is supported by the Greater Topeka Partnership, Capitol Federal and Evergy.

For more information contact the JA office at (785) 235-3700 or click here.