TOPEKA (KSNT) – Washburn hosted its Fall festival Wednesday. It featured games, painting, food and more.

“This festival is sponsored by the Campus Activities Board. This year we have pumpkin painting, crafting, and food trucks.” Christina Bailey, Washburn Campus Activities Board.

The Campus Activities Board is a student organization that sponsors events for WU students to enjoy. The Campus Activities Board provides free social, educational, cultural, and recreational activities for Washburn students, faculty, administration, alumni, and the Topeka community.