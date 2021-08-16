Washburn Tech starts first day of classes

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Washburn Institute of Technology held their first day of classes for the 2021-2022 academic school year on Monday.

“Today is our first day of school here at Washburn Tech. We are welcoming back our students. The students are required to wear face masks when they are in classrooms,” said Mike Strohschein, Ed.D. Associate Dean of Technology.

“We have seen a slight increase from last year in student numbers this year. We are excited about the increase in numbers, especially when we are going through COVID right now.”

“We are taking all precautions to ensure our students are safe while in the classrooms and labs.”

“We have a 95% job placement rate with our students. Our students are highly desirable and are placed in many businesses throughout Kansas.”

Classes are now in session at Washburn Tech, and students are present in the classroom, however face masks are required while inside.