Washburn to screen Disney’s ‘Soul,’ free to the community

This image released by Disney-Pixar shows the character 22, voiced by Tina Fey, left, and Joe Gardner, voiced by Jamie Foxx, in a scene from the animated film “Soul.” (Disney Pixar via AP)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Washburn University’s annual WIFI Film Festival plans to screen a Disney Pixar film along with its local filmmaker lineup.

“Soul” will play April 24. Anyone is welcome to come to the event, which is free for all ages. The screening will start at 7:30 p.m. at Yager Stadium on campus.

The screening is a part of the annual WIFI Film Festival, which was started by the university in 2018.

You can bring a blanket to sit on the turf, or stay in the stands. Hosts of the WIFI Film Festival ask that you don’t bring any outside food, except water, onto the turf. Everyone also needs to wear a mask while in the stadium.