TOPEKA (KSNT) – Washburn University recognized their Fall graduates Friday evening with Commencement Ceremonies in Lee Arena.

There were two ceremonies on Friday, 5;00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Both ceremonies took place at Lee Arena in the Petro Allied Health Center.

118 graduates from nine College programs were recognized during Friday’s Commencement.

The 5:00 p.m. Ceremony included,

College of Arts and Sciences

The 7:30 p.m. Ceremony included,

School of Applied Studies

School of Business

School of Nursing

School of Law

Washburn’s pandemic-era graduation rate rose 6.3% in 2021 compared to the rate in 2018, an increase that is well above the national average for that time frame.

The Chronicle of Higher Education analyzed U.S. Department of Education data for more than 1,300 public and private four-year institutions and found that six-year graduation rates in 2020 and 2021 were 1.26% higher, on average, than they were in 2018 and 2019. It included Washburn University in a select group of institutions that were more than five percentage points above the national average.