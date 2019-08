Family Service & Guidance Center held their 13th Annual Works of Heart fundraiser Friday evening at the Maner Conference Center. Works of Heart is an opportunity for young artists who live with mental health issues to shine a spotlight on their creativity and talent. Works of Heart is a gallery of artwork created by 15-20 children who have been served at FSGC. The event included a silent auction, live auction, Dinner and drinks and was sponsored by KSNT NEWS. See more photos here.