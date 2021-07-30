Washburn University holds football camp for young players looks forward to upcoming season

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Washburn University football department held a skills camp for players in 8th through 12th grades Friday morning.

“Today we have Offensive and defensive player camp. We try to teach them basic fundamentals of their position. We try to get them to compete and learn fundamentals at he college level. At this level everything is about technique and using small fundamentals.” LaRon Moore, Washburn Assistant Football Coach.

“We are looking for a big football year at Washburn. We were the only teams that did not have a season last year. Our guys are ready, chomping at the bit to get going. We have a lot of seniors that hopefully will lead us into a championship this year.”

The camp focuses on offensive line and defensive line fundamentals, skill development, film analysis, film study, leadership development, and learning of different pass blocking, run blocking, pass rushing and run fitting techniques with competition.

The camp was led by LaRon Moore, Washburn Assistant Football Coach and former Texas Tech player, who has coached 3 Defensive Back All-Americans, 2 national players of the year, 2 NFL players and 1 NFL draftee Corey Ballentine.