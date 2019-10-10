Washburn University hosts Literature Fair

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - After an announcement that the company plans to close 60 stores nationwide, the Topeka Bed Bath & Beyond told KSNT News Wednesday morning it's not going anywhere.

A store manager confirmed around 10:45 a.m. that the Topeka location off of Wanamaker Road is not closing. This comes after the company announced in April that 40 stores will shutter, and announced again Oct. 3 that 20 more will close.