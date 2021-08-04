Washburn University Law School building on schedule for December 2022 opening

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Washburn University School of Law completed a $34 million fundraising goal for its new law building at 21st and Washburn Avenue.

Ground was broke for the project in early June and construction began shortly after in mid-June.

Construction on the new building continues today with concrete pillars and footings. Next will be concrete flooring and structural steel components.

The new building is designed to fit the needs of the changing legal curriculum. This new law school building will be equipped with technology to train lawyers who are practice-ready.

The new building for the Washburn University School of Law is at the northwest corner of 21st and Washburn. The new building is expected to be open by December 2022 and will accommodate 300 students.

MCPGroup Inc. is the general contractor.