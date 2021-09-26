Washburn’s Family Weekend ends in music

TOPEKA (KSNT) — Washburn’s campus was flooded with the sound of the symphony Sunday as different groups performed for the Mosaic 2021 Concert.

The event marked the end of the Washburn parent’s weekend which took place Friday through Sunday.

The groups that performed were the:

Symphony Orchestra

Piano Soloist

Washburn Singes

Percussion Group

Cello Ensemble

Faculty Jazz Quartet

Wind Ensemble

Like most of the events for parent’s weekend, the concert was free and open to members of the community.