Washburn’s Sunflower Music Festival back after pandemic hiatus

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Washburn University’s Sunflower Music Festival is back in session this year after a hiatus due to the pandemic.

The annual music festival features musicians from all across the country who perform different pieces of music each night over a 10-day span. The theme for this year’s festival is “Women in Music” in which they will honor female composers, leaders, and soloists.

The festival will also premiere a new 20-minute piece called “The Supreme Four,” composed by Libby Larsen. The new piece will honor the four female Justices in the US Supreme Court, including Sandra Day O’Conner, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Sonia Sotomayor, and Elena Kagan.

Organizers hope that this will bring the community together after a year of being apart.

“There are lots of folks, young families who it might stretch their budget a bit to have to buy tickets for a family of four say for example,” says Paul Post, President of Sunflower Music Festival. “Well they don’t have to worry about that. They can come here to White Concert Hall and have an enjoyable evening. Maybe they don’t know anything about classical music they’ll learn something there but they’ll have an enjoyable evening, and a wonderful surrounding, listening to beautiful music.”

There will even be a special guest appearance by Governor Laura Kelly who will be narrating the new piece “The Supreme Four.”

The festival kicks off June 18th and lasts through the 26th. For more information on the program and how to attend, click here.

If you would like to donate to the festival so it can continue to be free, you can donate here.