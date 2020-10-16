Weekend Outlook: Things to do the weekend of Oct. 16-18

Below is a list of events happening around our area that you can take part in virtually or in-person (socially distant, of course).
FRIDAY, Oct. 16
- Free coronavirus tests in Manhattan
- The Riley County Health Department, Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the Kansas National Guard are hosting a free coronavirus testing event.
- All you have to do is enter City Park from Fremont Street from 5-7 p.m.
SATURDAY, Oct. 17
- Vinewood Flea Market/Craft Fair
- The Vinewood Market is holding an outdoor flea market & craft fair this weekend.
- It runs from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 2848 SE 29th St. in Topeka.
- Free coronavirus tests
- The Riley County Health Department, Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the Kansas National Guard are hosting a free coronavirus testing event.
- All you have to do is enter City Park from Fremont Street from 9-11 a.m.
- Boo at the Zoo
- For the next three Saturdays, the Topeka Zoo is holding Boo at the Zoo.
- People are encouraged to dress up in their Halloween costumes, get some candy and see the animals play with pumpkins and scarecrows.
- This runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. You can get your tickets here.
- KU Football
- The Jayhawks are traveling to Morgantown, West Virginia to take on the Mountaineers.
- Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. CST on FOX 43 KTMJ.
- Spirit of the Million Man March
- A group of five organizations will celebrate the 25th anniversary of The Million Man March (unity against economic and social issues afflicting African Americans).
- This is happening from noon-3 p.m. at the Kansas State Capitol grounds.
- You can find more information here.
SUNDAY, Oct. 18
- Vinewood Flea Market/Craft Fair
- The Vinewood Market is holding an outdoor flea market & craft fair this weekend.
- It runs from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 2848 SE 29th St. in Topeka.
To see a full calendar of events, check out our KSNT Local Calendar.