Weekend Outlook: Things to do the weekend of Oct. 16-18

Below is a list of events happening around our area that you can take part in virtually or in-person (socially distant, of course).

FRIDAY, Oct. 16

Free coronavirus tests in Manhattan The Riley County Health Department, Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the Kansas National Guard are hosting a free coronavirus testing event. All you have to do is enter City Park from Fremont Street from 5-7 p.m.



SATURDAY, Oct. 17

Vinewood Flea Market/Craft Fair The Vinewood Market is holding an outdoor flea market & craft fair this weekend. It runs from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 2848 SE 29th St. in Topeka.



Free coronavirus tests The Riley County Health Department, Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the Kansas National Guard are hosting a free coronavirus testing event. All you have to do is enter City Park from Fremont Street from 9-11 a.m.

Boo at the Zoo For the next three Saturdays, the Topeka Zoo is holding Boo at the Zoo. People are encouraged to dress up in their Halloween costumes, get some candy and see the animals play with pumpkins and scarecrows. This runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. You can get your tickets here.

KU Football The Jayhawks are traveling to Morgantown, West Virginia to take on the Mountaineers. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. CST on FOX 43 KTMJ.

Spirit of the Million Man March A group of five organizations will celebrate the 25th anniversary of The Million Man March (unity against economic and social issues afflicting African Americans). This is happening from noon-3 p.m. at the Kansas State Capitol grounds. You can find more information here.



SUNDAY, Oct. 18

Vinewood Flea Market/Craft Fair The Vinewood Market is holding an outdoor flea market & craft fair this weekend. It runs from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 2848 SE 29th St. in Topeka.



