Weekend Outlook: Things to do the weekend of Oct. 23-25

Below is a list of events happening around our area that you can take part in virtually or in-person (socially distant, of course).
FRIDAY, Oct. 23
- YWCA March & Rally
- The Young Women’s Christian Association is holding its annual Rally at the Capitol at 11:30 a.m. on the South steps of the Kansas State Capitol to end violence against women and girls.
- To find more information visit ywcawekkwithoutviolence.org.
- Beatles vs. Stones at TPAC
- The Topeka Performing Arts center is hosing the Beatles vs. Stones after being rescheduled from Sept. 26th.
- For more information and to find tickets click here.
- Virtual Late Night in the Phog
- The 36th annual Late Night in the Phog signals the official start to KU’s men’s and women’s basketball season.
- This year the event will be held virtually and will be streamed on Big 12 Now on ESPN, Facebook Live and KUAthletics.com.
- Spooktacular
- Sunset Zoo in Manhattan launched its annual Halloween event, “Spooktacular,” Thursday night.
- For tickets and ticketing prices, click here.
- The Silos Haunt
- Make your way to this cattle farm in Nortonville between 8 p.m. and midnight for a good scare at The Silos Haunt.
- Tickets cost $16 per person at the gate. You must read and sign a waiver to enter.
SATURDAY, Oct. 24
- Boo at the Zoo
- For the next two Saturdays, the Topeka Zoo is holding Boo at the Zoo.
- People are encouraged to dress up in their Halloween costumes, get some candy and see the animals play with pumpkins and scarecrows.
- This runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. You can get your tickets here.
- On The Move To End Domestic Violence
- From 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. On The Move To End Domestic Violence will march around the Capitol building.
- Sunflower Showdown
- KSU and KU have their Sunflower Showdown at Bill Snyder Family Stadium kicking off at 11 a.m.
- If you’re watching from home, you can catch the game on FS1.
SUNDAY, Oct. 25
- Chiefs at Broncos
- Kansas City Chiefs travel to Denver to take on the Broncos at Mile High Stadium.
- Watch the game live on CBS.
To see a full calendar of events, check out our KSNT Local Calendar.