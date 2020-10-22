Weekend Outlook: Things to do the weekend of Oct. 23-25

Below is a list of events happening around our area that you can take part in virtually or in-person (socially distant, of course).

FRIDAY, Oct. 23

YWCA March & Rally The Young Women’s Christian Association is holding its annual Rally at the Capitol at 11:30 a.m. on the South steps of the Kansas State Capitol to end violence against women and girls. To find more information visit ywcawekkwithoutviolence.org.

Beatles vs. Stones at TPAC The Topeka Performing Arts center is hosing the Beatles vs. Stones after being rescheduled from Sept. 26th. For more information and to find tickets click here.

Virtual Late Night in the Phog The 36th annual Late Night in the Phog signals the official start to KU’s men’s and women’s basketball season. This year the event will be held virtually and will be streamed on Big 12 Now on ESPN, Facebook Live and KUAthletics.com.

Spooktacular Sunset Zoo in Manhattan launched its annual Halloween event, “Spooktacular,” Thursday night. For tickets and ticketing prices, click here.

The Silos Haunt Make your way to this cattle farm in Nortonville between 8 p.m. and midnight for a good scare at The Silos Haunt. Tickets cost $16 per person at the gate. You must read and sign a waiver to enter.



SATURDAY, Oct. 24

Boo at the Zoo For the next two Saturdays, the Topeka Zoo is holding Boo at the Zoo. People are encouraged to dress up in their Halloween costumes, get some candy and see the animals play with pumpkins and scarecrows. This runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. You can get your tickets here.

On The Move To End Domestic Violence From 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. On The Move To End Domestic Violence will march around the Capitol building.

Sunflower Showdown KSU and KU have their Sunflower Showdown at Bill Snyder Family Stadium kicking off at 11 a.m. If you’re watching from home, you can catch the game on FS1.

Spooktacular Sunset Zoo in Manhattan launched its annual Halloween event, “Spooktacular,” Thursday night. For tickets and ticketing prices, click here.

The Silos Haunt Make your way to this cattle farm in Nortonville between 8 p.m. and midnight for a good scare at The Silos Haunt. Tickets cost $16 per person at the gate. You must read and sign a waiver to enter.



SUNDAY, Oct. 25

Chiefs at Broncos Kansas City Chiefs travel to Denver to take on the Broncos at Mile High Stadium. Watch the game live on CBS.

Spooktacular Sunset Zoo in Manhattan launched its annual Halloween event, “Spooktacular,” Thursday night. For tickets and ticketing prices, click here.



To see a full calendar of events, check out our KSNT Local Calendar.