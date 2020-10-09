Weekend Outlook: Things to do the weekend of Oct. 9-11

Below is a list of events happening around our area that you can take part in virtually or in-person (socially distant, of course).
FRIDAY, Oct. 9
- Garden Glow
- The Shawnee County Parks and Recreations Department is offering a fun and safe alternative to canceled events — the Ward-Meade Garden Glow. This is similar to Tulips at Twilight.
- The event runs 7-10 p.m. from Oct. 2-11 at Old Prairie Town and Ward-Meade Botanical Garden.
- Admission is a $5 donation.
- TPAC Concert
- The Topeka Performing Arts Center is holding its Topeka Jazz Concert Series with a concert by Joe Cartwright & Friends.
- The show starts at 7:30 p.m.
- Tickets start at $15. You can find more information on TPAC’s website.
- Fear Zone
- Starting on Oct. 9, every Friday and Saturday in October you can take part in the outdoor haunted experience.
- General admission tickets are available for $20 at the gate or online.
- Fear Zone is open from 8-10:30 p.m. at 3909 SW Burlingame Rd. in Topeka.
SATURDAY, Oct. 10
- K-State Football at TCU
- The Wildcats travel to Fortworth to take on the Horned Frogs at 3 p.m.
- You can watch the game on FOX 43 KTMJ.
- Decade of NOTO
- Topeka’s NOTO Arts & Entertainment District is celebrating it’s 10th anniversary by highlighting key accomplishments, filling the 2040 time capsule and more.
- A special commemoration starts at 4:30 p.m.
- You can find a full schedule of events here.
- Garden Glow
- The Shawnee County Parks and Recreations Department is offering a fun and safe alternative to canceled events — the Ward-Meade Garden Glow. This is similar to Tulips at Twilight.
- The event runs 7-10 p.m. from Oct. 2-11 at Old Prairie Town and Ward-Meade Botanical Garden.
- Admission is a $5 donation.
- Topeka Zoo Fall Virtual Fundraiser
- The Topeka Zoo is holding its Fall Virtual Fundraiser this Saturday from 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- You can take part in a virtual auction, enjoy live music from the Topeka classic rock band Departure and more from 6-8:30 p.m.
- You can register for the auction and view the auction items here.
- Fear Zone
- Starting on Oct. 9, every Friday and Saturday in October you can take part in the outdoor haunted experience.
- General admission tickets are available for $20 at the gate or online.
- Fear Zone is open from 8-10:30 p.m. at 3909 SW Burlingame Rd. in Topeka.
- Hidden Heritage Special on KTMJ
- We’re honoring the Hispanic and Latino cultures and contributions in America as part of Hispanic Heritage Month by discussing Hispanic and Latino history in Kansas.
- This starts at 9:30 p.m. on FOX 43 KTMJ.
SUNDAY, Oct. 11
- Chiefs vs. Raiders
- The Kansas City Chiefs host the Las Vegas Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium.
- Kickoff starts at noon on CBS.
- Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library’s 150th Celebration
- TSCPL is celebrating it’s 150th anniversary with a performance by international jazz & blues artist Queen Bey and her band.
- You have to register at http://events.tscpl.org/event/4570583. As of Thursday afternoon, only eight seats remain.
- The performance starts at 3 p.m.
- Garden Glow
- The Shawnee County Parks and Recreations Department is offering a fun and safe alternative to canceled events — the Ward-Meade Garden Glow. This is similar to Tulips at Twilight.
- The event runs 7-10 p.m. from Oct. 2-11 at Old Prairie Town and Ward-Meade Botanical Garden.
- Admission is a $5 donation.
To see a full calendar of events, check out our KSNT Local Calendar.