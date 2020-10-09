Weekend Outlook: Things to do the weekend of Oct. 9-11

Community

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Calendar and hourglass on office desk table. With copy space. Shot with ISO64.

Below is a list of events happening around our area that you can take part in virtually or in-person (socially distant, of course).

FRIDAY, Oct. 9

  • Garden Glow
    • The Shawnee County Parks and Recreations Department is offering a fun and safe alternative to canceled events — the Ward-Meade Garden Glow. This is similar to Tulips at Twilight.
    • The event runs 7-10 p.m. from Oct. 2-11 at Old Prairie Town and Ward-Meade Botanical Garden.
    • Admission is a $5 donation.
  • TPAC Concert
    • The Topeka Performing Arts Center is holding its Topeka Jazz Concert Series with a concert by Joe Cartwright & Friends.
    • The show starts at 7:30 p.m.
    • Tickets start at $15. You can find more information on TPAC’s website.
  • Fear Zone
    • Starting on Oct. 9, every Friday and Saturday in October you can take part in the outdoor haunted experience.
    • General admission tickets are available for $20 at the gate or online.
    • Fear Zone is open from 8-10:30 p.m. at 3909 SW Burlingame Rd. in Topeka.

SATURDAY, Oct. 10

  • K-State Football at TCU
    • The Wildcats travel to Fortworth to take on the Horned Frogs at 3 p.m.
    • You can watch the game on FOX 43 KTMJ.
  • Decade of NOTO
    • Topeka’s NOTO Arts & Entertainment District is celebrating it’s 10th anniversary by highlighting key accomplishments, filling the 2040 time capsule and more.
    • A special commemoration starts at 4:30 p.m.
    • You can find a full schedule of events here.
  • Garden Glow
    • The Shawnee County Parks and Recreations Department is offering a fun and safe alternative to canceled events — the Ward-Meade Garden Glow. This is similar to Tulips at Twilight.
    • The event runs 7-10 p.m. from Oct. 2-11 at Old Prairie Town and Ward-Meade Botanical Garden.
    • Admission is a $5 donation.
  • Topeka Zoo Fall Virtual Fundraiser
    • The Topeka Zoo is holding its Fall Virtual Fundraiser this Saturday from 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. 
    • You can take part in a virtual auction, enjoy live music from the Topeka classic rock band Departure and more from 6-8:30 p.m.
    • You can register for the auction and view the auction items here.
Topeka Zoo Fall Fundraiser (Photo from KSNT/ Keith Horinek)
  • Fear Zone
    • Starting on Oct. 9, every Friday and Saturday in October you can take part in the outdoor haunted experience.
    • General admission tickets are available for $20 at the gate or online.
    • Fear Zone is open from 8-10:30 p.m. at 3909 SW Burlingame Rd. in Topeka.
  • Hidden Heritage Special on KTMJ
    • We’re honoring the Hispanic and Latino cultures and contributions in America as part of Hispanic Heritage Month by discussing Hispanic and Latino history in Kansas.
    • This starts at 9:30 p.m. on FOX 43 KTMJ.

SUNDAY, Oct. 11

  • Chiefs vs. Raiders
    • The Kansas City Chiefs host the Las Vegas Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium.
    • Kickoff starts at noon on CBS.
  • Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library’s 150th Celebration
    • TSCPL is celebrating it’s 150th anniversary with a performance by international jazz & blues artist Queen Bey and her band.
    • You have to register at http://events.tscpl.org/event/4570583. As of Thursday afternoon, only eight seats remain.
    • The performance starts at 3 p.m.
  • Garden Glow
    • The Shawnee County Parks and Recreations Department is offering a fun and safe alternative to canceled events — the Ward-Meade Garden Glow. This is similar to Tulips at Twilight.
    • The event runs 7-10 p.m. from Oct. 2-11 at Old Prairie Town and Ward-Meade Botanical Garden.
    • Admission is a $5 donation.

To see a full calendar of events, check out our KSNT Local Calendar.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories