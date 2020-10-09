Weekend Outlook: Things to do the weekend of Oct. 9-11

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - The Topeka Zoo is holding their Fall Fundraiser auction this Saturday from 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. In 2020 Friends of the Topeka Zoo has had to cancel all four major fundraising events that brings in more than $200,000 annually.

"We are having a virtual event here at the zoo. Our major events throughout the year bring in over $200,000. Because we didn't have these events we are having a virtual event to raise this money. Saturday our virtual event goes from 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. We have a Patrick Mahomes jersey, a Kelce Chiefs Super bowl helmet among other items" said Shelby Revelle, Topeka Zoo Development Director.