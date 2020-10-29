Weekend Outlook: Things to do this Halloween weekend

Community

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Below is a list of events happening around our area that you can take part in virtually or in-person (socially distant, of course).

FRIDAY, Oct. 30

  • BeWitching in Westloop
    • From 4-6 p.m. at the Westloop Shopping Center in Manhattan, you can take part in a drive-thru version of BeWitching in Westloop.
    • Treat bags will be provided and there’s even a costume contest.
  • Stormont Vail Events Center Trunk or Treat
    • The Stormont Vail Events Center is holding a drive-thru Trunk or Treat event from 5-7 p.m. in the parking lot.
    • Guests will stay in their cars, while volunteers with masks and gloves hand out candy.
The Stormont Vail Events Center is holding a drive-thru Trunk or Treat event on Halloween.
  • Friday Night Football
    • Perry-Lecompton at Rock Creek
    • Sabetha at Hayden
    • Topeka High vs. Dodge City at Hummer Sports Park
    • Rossville vs. Riverside
    • Silver Lake vs. Republic County
    • Holton vs. Santa Fe Trail

SATURDAY, Oct. 31

Halloween

  • Boo at the Zoo
    • This is the last weekend Topeka Zoo is holding Boo at the Zoo this year.
    • People are encouraged to dress up in their Halloween costumes, get some candy and see the animals play with pumpkins and scarecrows.
    • This runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. You can get your tickets here.
  • TLC Hotel Pet Parade
    • The Tender Loving Care Hotel is holding a Halloween Pet Parade and Costume Contest from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
    • The parade starts at 9 a.m., while the costume competition starts at 11:30 a.m.
    • Our own McKenzi Davis is one of the local celebrity judges.
  • Toys for Christmas Car Show
    • The Salvation Army is holding its Toys for Christmas Car Show from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Dugout Bar & Grill.
  • KU Football
    • The Jayhawks host the Iowa State Cyclones at 11 a.m. at Memorial Stadium.
    • You can catch the game on FS1.
  • K-State Football
    • The Wildcats travel to Morgantown to take on the West Virginia Mountaineers at 11 a.m.
    • You can catch the game on ESPN2.
  • Church of the Nazarene Trunk or Treat
    • Topeka’s Church of the Nazarene is hosting its annual Trunk or Treat from 5-7 p.m. at 2835 SE Croco Rd.
  • TPD Trunk or Treat
    • The Topeka Police Department and the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office are hosting their 5th annual Trunk of Treat event. This year will be a drive-thru event.
    • This will be from 5-7 p.m. at Hummer Sports Park.

SUNDAY, Nov. 1

  • Chiefs vs. Jets
    • The Kansas City Chiefs take on the New York Jets at noon at Arrowhead Stadium.
    • You can catch the game on CBS.

To see a full calendar of events, check out our KSNT Local Calendar.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories