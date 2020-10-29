Weekend Outlook: Things to do this Halloween weekend

Below is a list of events happening around our area that you can take part in virtually or in-person (socially distant, of course).
FRIDAY, Oct. 30
- BeWitching in Westloop
- From 4-6 p.m. at the Westloop Shopping Center in Manhattan, you can take part in a drive-thru version of BeWitching in Westloop.
- Treat bags will be provided and there’s even a costume contest.
- Stormont Vail Events Center Trunk or Treat
- The Stormont Vail Events Center is holding a drive-thru Trunk or Treat event from 5-7 p.m. in the parking lot.
- Guests will stay in their cars, while volunteers with masks and gloves hand out candy.
- Friday Night Football
- Perry-Lecompton at Rock Creek
- Sabetha at Hayden
- Topeka High vs. Dodge City at Hummer Sports Park
- Rossville vs. Riverside
- Silver Lake vs. Republic County
- Holton vs. Santa Fe Trail
SATURDAY, Oct. 31
Halloween
- Boo at the Zoo
- This is the last weekend Topeka Zoo is holding Boo at the Zoo this year.
- People are encouraged to dress up in their Halloween costumes, get some candy and see the animals play with pumpkins and scarecrows.
- This runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. You can get your tickets here.
- TLC Hotel Pet Parade
- The Tender Loving Care Hotel is holding a Halloween Pet Parade and Costume Contest from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- The parade starts at 9 a.m., while the costume competition starts at 11:30 a.m.
- Our own McKenzi Davis is one of the local celebrity judges.
- Toys for Christmas Car Show
- The Salvation Army is holding its Toys for Christmas Car Show from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Dugout Bar & Grill.
- KU Football
- The Jayhawks host the Iowa State Cyclones at 11 a.m. at Memorial Stadium.
- You can catch the game on FS1.
- K-State Football
- The Wildcats travel to Morgantown to take on the West Virginia Mountaineers at 11 a.m.
- You can catch the game on ESPN2.
- Church of the Nazarene Trunk or Treat
- Topeka’s Church of the Nazarene is hosting its annual Trunk or Treat from 5-7 p.m. at 2835 SE Croco Rd.
- TPD Trunk or Treat
- The Topeka Police Department and the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office are hosting their 5th annual Trunk of Treat event. This year will be a drive-thru event.
- This will be from 5-7 p.m. at Hummer Sports Park.
SUNDAY, Nov. 1
- Chiefs vs. Jets
- The Kansas City Chiefs take on the New York Jets at noon at Arrowhead Stadium.
- You can catch the game on CBS.
To see a full calendar of events, check out our KSNT Local Calendar.