Weekend Outlook: What’s happening around northeast Kansas the last weekend of September

KSNT News is bringing back something that was halted when the coronavirus pandemic started to hit our area: the Weekend Outlook! Here we’ll provide a list of events you can be a part of in-person (socially distant, of course) or virtually.
FRIDAY, Sept. 25
- Voter Registration Drive
- Shawnee Commissioner of Elections is holding a voter registration drive this weekend at the Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library.
- Friday’s times are 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- The deadline to register to vote is Tuesday, Oct. 13.
- Blind Tiger Oktoberfest
- For 10 days, you can celebrate Oktoberfest with the Blind Tiger Brewery & Restaurant during its Pop-Up Celebration.
- You can celebrate with German Beer, German Food, German Decorations and German Music.
- Midland Care Celebration Walk
- The annual Midland Care Celebration Walk is virtual this year. People can watch the livestream via the Celebration Walk Facebook Group.
- The preshow starts at 7:45 p.m. The reading of the names starts at 8:45 p.m.
- Friday Night Football
- Topeka High at Manhattan
- Topeka West at Seaman
- Oskaloosa at Silver Lake
- Junction City at Washburn Rural
- Sabetha at Holton
SATURDAY, Sept. 26
- Rome Sweet Rome
- Christ The King’s annual event is going virtual, some in-person and online options to benefit the church and early education center.
- Two in-person options include a 5K run at 8 a.m., and an outdoor drive-in mass at 4:30 p.m.
- Some online opportunities include a virtual rosary and online auction items.
- You can find the full details on the church’s Facebook page.
- K-State Football at Oklahoma
- The Wildcats will travel to Norman to take on the Sooners. Kickoff will start at 11 a.m.
- You can catch the game on FOX 43 KTMJ.
- KU Football at Baylor
- The Jayhawks will travel to Waco to take on the Bears. Kickoff will start at 6:30 p.m.
- You can catch the came on ESPNU.
SUNDAY, Sept. 27
- T-Rell Shoe Giveaway
- Local musician and Topeka native T-Rell is giving away 300 pairs of new shoes to kids in the community.
- The giveaway is happening from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Evergy Plaza in downtown Topeka.
- Take Back Oakland
- A resident of Topeka’s Oakland neighborhood organized a community meeting to come up with a plan to get their neighborhood back to the quiet and safe neighborhood he moved into.
- Anyone in the neighborhood can attend the meeting at 3 p.m. outside of the Oakland Community Center.
To see a full calendar of events, check out our KSNT Local Calendar.