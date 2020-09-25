Weekend Outlook: What’s happening around northeast Kansas the last weekend of September

Calendar and hourglass on office desk table. With copy space. Shot with ISO64.

KSNT News is bringing back something that was halted when the coronavirus pandemic started to hit our area: the Weekend Outlook! Here we’ll provide a list of events you can be a part of in-person (socially distant, of course) or virtually.

FRIDAY, Sept. 25

Voter Registration Drive Shawnee Commissioner of Elections is holding a voter registration drive this weekend at the Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library. Friday’s times are 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The deadline to register to vote is Tuesday, Oct. 13.

Blind Tiger Oktoberfest For 10 days, you can celebrate Oktoberfest with the Blind Tiger Brewery & Restaurant during its Pop-Up Celebration. You can celebrate with German Beer, German Food, German Decorations and German Music.



Midland Care Celebration Walk The annual Midland Care Celebration Walk is virtual this year. People can watch the livestream via the Celebration Walk Facebook Group. The preshow starts at 7:45 p.m. The reading of the names starts at 8:45 p.m.

Friday Night Football Topeka High at Manhattan Topeka West at Seaman Oskaloosa at Silver Lake Junction City at Washburn Rural Sabetha at Holton



SATURDAY, Sept. 26

Rome Sweet Rome Christ The King’s annual event is going virtual, some in-person and online options to benefit the church and early education center. Two in-person options include a 5K run at 8 a.m., and an outdoor drive-in mass at 4:30 p.m. Some online opportunities include a virtual rosary and online auction items. You can find the full details on the church’s Facebook page.

Voter Registration Drive Shawnee Commissioner of Elections is holding a voter registration drive this weekend at the Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library. Saturday's times are 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The deadline to register to vote is Tuesday, Oct. 13.



K-State Football at Oklahoma The Wildcats will travel to Norman to take on the Sooners. Kickoff will start at 11 a.m. You can catch the game on FOX 43 KTMJ.

KU Football at Baylor The Jayhawks will travel to Waco to take on the Bears. Kickoff will start at 6:30 p.m. You can catch the came on ESPNU.



SUNDAY, Sept. 27

T-Rell Shoe Giveaway Local musician and Topeka native T-Rell is giving away 300 pairs of new shoes to kids in the community. The giveaway is happening from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Evergy Plaza in downtown Topeka.



Voter Registration Drive Shawnee Commissioner of Elections is holding a voter registration drive this weekend at the Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library. Sunday’s times are noon to 5 p.m. The deadline to register to vote is Tuesday, Oct. 13.

Take Back Oakland A resident of Topeka’s Oakland neighborhood organized a community meeting to come up with a plan to get their neighborhood back to the quiet and safe neighborhood he moved into. Anyone in the neighborhood can attend the meeting at 3 p.m. outside of the Oakland Community Center.



