What’s happening in northeast Kansas the first weekend of October

Below is a list of events happening around our area that you can take part in virtually or in-person (socially distant, of course.)
FRIDAY, Oct. 2
- First Friday Art Walk
- The NOTO Arts & Entertainment District is holding its First Friday Art Walk.
- Topeka Big Band will start performing at 5:30 p.m. on the Kaw Valley Bank Stage.
- More information can be found on NOTO’s website.
- NOTO Escapes Grand Reopening
- NOTO Escapes is having its grand opening at its new location.
- There will be snacks, prizes and puzzles from 5-9 p.m. at 904 N Kansas Ave.
- Garden Glow
- The Shawnee County Parks and Recreations Department is offering a fun and safe alternative to canceled events — the Ward-Meade Garden Glow. This is similar to Tulips at Twilight.
- The event runs 7-10 p.m. from Oct. 2-11 at Old Prairie Town and Ward-Meade Botanical Garden.
- Admission is a $5 donation.
SATURDAY, Oct. 3
- Freedom Is Not Free Ride
- In an effort to raise money for the WWII monument in Gage Park, bikers can take part in a bike ride going from Topeka to Rossville, then to Holton down to Ozawkie, and ending at Perry’s American Legion for food, raffles and an auction.
- Registration starts at 9:30 a.m. at Gage Park Memorial. Bikes will leave at 11 a.m.
- K-State Football vs. Texas Tech
- The Wildcats host the Red Raiders at 2:30 p.m. in Manhattan. You can catch the game on FS1.
- KU Football vs. Oklahoma State
- The Jayhawks host the Cowboys at 2:30 p.m. in Lawrence. You can catch the game on ESPN.
- Garden Glow
- The Shawnee County Parks and Recreations Department is offering a fun and safe alternative to canceled events — the Ward-Meade Garden Glow. This is similar to Tulips at Twilight.
- The event runs 7-10 p.m. from Oct. 2-11 at Old Prairie Town and Ward-Meade Botanical Garden.
- Admission is a $5 donation.
- Topeka Symphony
- The Topeka Symphony is kicking off its 75th anniversary celebration with its Diamonds Are Forever concert.
- The show starts at 7:30 p.m. at the Topeka Performing Arts Center. Tickets are available to watch in person, but people can also watch online through their website.
SUNDAY, Oct. 4
- Fire Prevention Week
- The Topeka Fire Department is kicking off Fire Prevention Week by handing out plastic fire helmets. Applications for free smoke detectors will be available in both English and Spanish.
- This runs from 1-3 p.m. at the Topeka Zoo.
- If you can’t make it Sunday, they’ll be back from 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 10.
- Chiefs vs. Patriots
- The Kansas City Chiefs host the New England Patriots at 3:25 p.m. at Arrowhead Stadium. You can watch the game on CBS.
- Garden Glow
- The Shawnee County Parks and Recreations Department is offering a fun and safe alternative to canceled events — the Ward-Meade Garden Glow. This is similar to Tulips at Twilight.
- The event runs 7-10 p.m. from Oct. 2-11 at Old Prairie Town and Ward-Meade Botanical Garden.
- Admission is a $5 donation.