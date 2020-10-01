What’s happening in northeast Kansas the first weekend of October

Community

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Below is a list of events happening around our area that you can take part in virtually or in-person (socially distant, of course.)

FRIDAY, Oct. 2

  • First Friday Art Walk
    • The NOTO Arts & Entertainment District is holding its First Friday Art Walk.
    • Topeka Big Band will start performing at 5:30 p.m. on the Kaw Valley Bank Stage.
    • More information can be found on NOTO’s website.
  • NOTO Escapes Grand Reopening
    • NOTO Escapes is having its grand opening at its new location.
    • There will be snacks, prizes and puzzles from 5-9 p.m. at 904 N Kansas Ave.
  • Garden Glow
    • The Shawnee County Parks and Recreations Department is offering a fun and safe alternative to canceled events — the Ward-Meade Garden Glow. This is similar to Tulips at Twilight.
    • The event runs 7-10 p.m. from Oct. 2-11 at Old Prairie Town and Ward-Meade Botanical Garden.
    • Admission is a $5 donation.

SATURDAY, Oct. 3

  • Freedom Is Not Free Ride
    • In an effort to raise money for the WWII monument in Gage Park, bikers can take part in a bike ride going from Topeka to Rossville, then to Holton down to Ozawkie, and ending at Perry’s American Legion for food, raffles and an auction.
    • Registration starts at 9:30 a.m. at Gage Park Memorial. Bikes will leave at 11 a.m.
  • K-State Football vs. Texas Tech
    • The Wildcats host the Red Raiders at 2:30 p.m. in Manhattan. You can catch the game on FS1.
  • KU Football vs. Oklahoma State
    • The Jayhawks host the Cowboys at 2:30 p.m. in Lawrence. You can catch the game on ESPN.
  • Garden Glow
    • The Shawnee County Parks and Recreations Department is offering a fun and safe alternative to canceled events — the Ward-Meade Garden Glow. This is similar to Tulips at Twilight.
    • The event runs 7-10 p.m. from Oct. 2-11 at Old Prairie Town and Ward-Meade Botanical Garden.
    • Admission is a $5 donation.
  • Topeka Symphony

SUNDAY, Oct. 4

  • Fire Prevention Week
    • The Topeka Fire Department is kicking off Fire Prevention Week by handing out plastic fire helmets. Applications for free smoke detectors will be available in both English and Spanish.
    • This runs from 1-3 p.m. at the Topeka Zoo.
    • If you can’t make it Sunday, they’ll be back from 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 10.
  • Chiefs vs. Patriots
    • The Kansas City Chiefs host the New England Patriots at 3:25 p.m. at Arrowhead Stadium. You can watch the game on CBS.
  • Garden Glow
    • The Shawnee County Parks and Recreations Department is offering a fun and safe alternative to canceled events — the Ward-Meade Garden Glow. This is similar to Tulips at Twilight.
    • The event runs 7-10 p.m. from Oct. 2-11 at Old Prairie Town and Ward-Meade Botanical Garden.
    • Admission is a $5 donation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories