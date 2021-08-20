Wheatfield Village breaks ground on new apartment complex in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Construction crews broke ground Friday on Topeka’s newest apartment complex in Wheatfield Village.

The new Wheatfield Village Apartments will be located near 29th and Fairlawn right behind the B&B Theatres. Construction crews predict they’ll take 18 months to finish, meaning the apartments will open sometime in early 2023.

“It was a partnership of the city, the county helped us,” said Jim Klausman, CEO of Midwest Health. “It was really important and we have great partners to help us as well. With the B&B Theatre, Johnny’s Tavern, Spin Pizza, it’s starting to look like a very exciting project.”

There will be one-bedroom and two-bedroom suites. Prices for the units will not be determined until construction is close to wrapping up, but Klausman had some insight on the price range.

“They will be on the higher end as they will be the nicest apartments in Topeka,” Klausman said.