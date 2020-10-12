When and where you can take part in trick-or-treat events in northeast Kansas

(KSNT) – Although it may look a little different this year, local organizations in our area still want to celebrate Halloween. Below is a list of events you and your family can take part in this year.

Friday, Oct. 16

Charlie’s Thrift Venture Trunk or Treat Cruise-In Charlie’s Thrift Venture is holding it’s Trunk or Treat Cruise-In event from 5-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16 at 5319 SW Topeka Blvd. They’ll be offering brisket chili and 25% off in-store purchases.



Saturday, Oct. 17

Boo at the Zoo The Topeka Zoo is hosting its annual Boo at the Zoo event from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17. The zoo requests all guests get their tickets online before coming to the event.



Saturday, Oct. 24

Trunk or Treat Hosted by City of Leavenworth The City of Leavenworth is hosting a Trunk or Treat event from 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24 in Sportsfield Park. The city said people should bring their own Halloween bags to carry their candy.



Sunday, Oct. 25

Leap’s Trunk or Treat Leap Family Entertainment is hosting a Trunk or Treat from 5-7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25 at 2925 SW 37th St. in Topeka.



Friday, Oct. 30

Drive-Thru Trunk or Treat at Stormont Vail Events Center The Stormont Vail Events Center is hosting a Drive-Thru Trunk or Treat event from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30 in the main parking lot. This is a free event.

Drive-thru Trunk or Treat at Susanna Wesley United Methodist Church Susanna Wesley United Methodist Church is hosting its free community drive-thru Trunk or Treat from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30 at 7433 SW 29th St. in Topeka. The church said families will stay in their vehicles as they drive through the parking lot.



Saturday, Oct. 31 – Halloween