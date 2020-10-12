When and where you can take part in trick-or-treat events in northeast Kansas

(KSNT) – Although it may look a little different this year, local organizations in our area still want to celebrate Halloween. Below is a list of events you and your family can take part in this year.
Friday, Oct. 16
- Charlie’s Thrift Venture Trunk or Treat Cruise-In
- Charlie’s Thrift Venture is holding it’s Trunk or Treat Cruise-In event from 5-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16 at 5319 SW Topeka Blvd.
- They’ll be offering brisket chili and 25% off in-store purchases.
Saturday, Oct. 17
- Boo at the Zoo
- The Topeka Zoo is hosting its annual Boo at the Zoo event from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17.
- The zoo requests all guests get their tickets online before coming to the event.
Saturday, Oct. 24
- Trunk or Treat Hosted by City of Leavenworth
- The City of Leavenworth is hosting a Trunk or Treat event from 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24 in Sportsfield Park.
- The city said people should bring their own Halloween bags to carry their candy.
Sunday, Oct. 25
- Leap’s Trunk or Treat
- Leap Family Entertainment is hosting a Trunk or Treat from 5-7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25 at 2925 SW 37th St. in Topeka.
Friday, Oct. 30
- Drive-Thru Trunk or Treat at Stormont Vail Events Center
- The Stormont Vail Events Center is hosting a Drive-Thru Trunk or Treat event from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30 in the main parking lot.
- This is a free event.
- Drive-thru Trunk or Treat at Susanna Wesley United Methodist Church
- Susanna Wesley United Methodist Church is hosting its free community drive-thru Trunk or Treat from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30 at 7433 SW 29th St. in Topeka.
- The church said families will stay in their vehicles as they drive through the parking lot.
Saturday, Oct. 31 – Halloween
- The Milestone Market’s Trunk or Treat
- The wedding boutique said to, “bring your ring bearers and flower girls dressed to impress” starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 31 at 3935 NW 25th St. in Topeka.
- The Milestone Market said it will have prizes for best costumes.
- Trunk or Treat at VisionBank
- VisionBank is hosting a Trunk or Treat from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31 at 3031 SW Wanamaker Drive.
- Drive Thru Trunk or Treat at Fairlawn Church of the Nazarene
- Fairlawn Church of the Nazarene is hosting its Drive Thru Trunk or Treat from 3-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31 at 730 SW Fairlawn Rd. in Topeka.
- Along with getting free candy, families get a chance to win a door prize.
- 5th Annual Trunk or Treat (Drive-Thru)
- The Topeka Police Department and the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office are holding their annual Trunk or Treat event from 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31 in the parking lot of Hummer Sports Park.
- Soldier Township Fire Department’s Trunk-or-Treat
- Soldier Township Fire Department is hosting its first ever drive-thru trunk-or-treat from 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31 in the Seaman High School parking lot.
- Omni Circle Trunk or Treat
- Omni Circle Group is hosting a drive-thru Trunk or Treat from 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31 at 220 SW 33rd St. in Topeka.
- It said there will be music, prizes and lots of candy.