Winner of St. Jude Dream Home gets keys to house

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - The winner of Topeka's first St. Jude Dream Home was in Colorado when KSNT News drew her name.

Now, she's back in town, trying to figure out what she's going to do with her new $415,000 home.

Virginia Dickson signed up to win the home after seeing an ad on TV this spring.

"I thought it's such a wonderful charity. What they do to help the kids and to let parents be present with their kids when they're sick and when they're passing. What a blessing. So I thought this would be wonderful, and I felt I was directed to buy a ticket. And then I sat down, and I thought, I am supposed to buy three," explains Dickson.

And one of the three $100 tickets won! Virigina said her plans for the home are still up in the air, but she definitely hopes to keep it!

"I am trying to be directed into what those decisions are. It would be delightful to live here. But I don't know if that's possible yet," said Dickson.

Virginia is originally from the capital city, graduating from Topeka High and went to college in Emporia. She says she couldn't be more proud of the community she grew up in.

"For the first year that we've done that here in Topeka, wow! We did a good job! The miracle is, (that) the city contributed on the permits. People said let me help, let's make all of this money go to the kids," said Dickson.

It made a difference. Nicole Stuke, with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital shares the final total for funds raised.

"I am super excited to say that this amazing community of Topeka raised $650,000 to the kids of St. Jude. We sold out a month early and that doesn't happen but just in a handful of campaigns across the country, and we do about 37 of these (campaigns)."

And as for next year, "I think when you have this kind of success and support from the community, this is something that we absolutely want to do next year. So bigger, better, more features, more exciting things, more prizes. I think all of those things are in the works and the community is so supportive of it so absolutely going to be a dream home next year," said Stuke.

All to help St. Jude meet their goal of treating and ultimately curing childhood cancer.