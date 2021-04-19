Woolly Farms Foundation working to bridge the gap for adults with disabilities

MERIDEN (KSNT) – The Woolly Farms Foundation is bridging the gap for adults with disabilities.

It was founded about nine months ago and has already made an impact.

“Our support for this foundation has been overwhelming,” said board member Chrissy Farrant. “We’ve had three events and the support that this small community shows us is pretty exciting.”

Along with putting on fundraising events, they’ve also set up a scholarship fund called the Quinton Unruh Memorial Scholarship. It’s named after a local man who died after complications with cancer.

The scholarship is given to any graduating senior in the Jefferson County area.

“Just with all of our different fundraising events, I think we’ve given back over $50,000 to our community and our surrounding communities, which is huge just within Jefferson County and it just shows the heart of Jefferson County and shows how willing people are and caring to give,” said board member Kysa Farrant.

The Woolly Farms Foundation holds weekly workshops every Tuesday at Mammoth Sports Academy.

They work on social skills, how to be employable, life skills and interacting with each other. The nonprofit partners with businesses in the area such as Pharm House Coffee to have members come in and help.

“These members are excited to go and work at any place,” Chrissy Farrant said. “I mean, they’re excited, they’re willing. And we want everybody to walk in and see that these members can do the same things that any employee can.”

They’re hoping to create a summer program for their members and hold different camps throughout the summer. They’re also working on building a greenhouse.

